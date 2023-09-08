FAMILY RAISING DISABLED KIDS CHASED AWAY

THREE brothers living with disability are now HOMELESS after their family was chased away from their rural home because of their rare condition.
Their relatives claim the family’s presence at their
Mwenezi rural homestead was a curse which was bringing bad luck to them.
The three siblings – Munyaradzi (23), Maxwell (21) and
Simbarashe Chibida (nine) – were chased away from Maranda, along with their
parents.
Maxwell is a genius who has been getting distinctions since
he was in primary school.
The Chibidas left behind a five-roomed house, and four
hectares of land in Maranda, under Chief Neshuro.
The family has since relocated to Rutenga where they got
temporary shelter from a Good Samaritan.
Narrating their ordeal, Munyaradzi said they were having
challenges when it comes to movement from one place to the other.
“My parents were banished from our homestead by our
relatives because of our condition.
“The relatives suspect that our parents used juju on us
which resulted in this condition.
“We tried to engage Aunt Moyo as a mediator but to no
avail,” he said.
Munyaradzi, who started playing mbira in 2015, finds
comfort in music.
“I can play mbira, compose, record and sing very well.
“I started playing mbira in 2015, I am now the best mbira
player, which gives me comfort,’’ he said.
Munyaradzi’s mother, Judith Dube, appealed for assistance
to fend for her children.
“I am appealing for help to raise my three children.
“They were born physically challenged but my relatives
think we used juju on them.
“My husband is just a peasant farmer, Munyaradzi is
musically talented, followed by Maxwell who is academically gifted.
“I can’t afford to raise Maxwell’s school fees while
Simbarashe is at Jairos Jiri School,” she said.
Currently, the family is in Chitungwiza under the care of
the Mother Esther Trust run by Mukai Chauruka.
The foundation is appealing for assistance to help them
return to Rutenga.
“We got to know of their condition through social media.
“Munyaradzi is a talented mbira player looking for
assistance to record his music.
“Maxwell is good in school and he has been getting good
grades.
“We invited them here to Chitungwiza from Rutenga so that
we can source their basic needs but they will be going back for school soon
after getting their school needs,” she said.
Chauruka said they were currently working with many people
living with disability who need assistance.
“Our Mother Ester Home’s challenges are many, including
that our only car, which is not an off-road vehicle, has to deliver
wheelchairs, blinds, pills and all their physical support equipment and
medications
“Mother Esther Trust is fighting to remove physically
challenged persons from the streets by empowering them.”
Maxwell appealed for permanent accommodation when they
return home.
“My only wish is for us to get just a single room near my
school. We need wheelchairs and proper ablution facilities since we used bush
toilets at my former school,” he said.
