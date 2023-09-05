ED HITS BACK AT CHAMISA : SADC WILL NOT HELP YOU

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has shot back at the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s decision to seek the intervention of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) in Zimbabwe’s August 23 and 24 poll dispute.
This week CCC said it decided not to challenge Mnangagwa’s
re-election through the country’s courts because the crisis in Zimbabwe was not
a legal issue, but a political one. The crisis has escalated tension between
the opposition party and Mnangagwa’s government.
Speaking at his inauguration for a second term at the
National Sports Stadium yesterday, Mnangagwa said: “The undermining of our
national institutions and laws will not be condoned, under whatever guise. No
country or group of persons should disregard the sovereign decisions and views
of the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe.”
CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa is fervently pushing for Sadc’s
mediation in the Zimbabwean crisis after dismissing last month’s elections as a
“gigantic fraud”, which the Sadc and other foreign observer missions also
condemned as failing to meet regional and international standards.
“We make no apologies for entrenching and protecting our
unique Zimbabwean values, cultures and norms … Zimbabwe is a sovereign State
and a friend to all and enemy of none. Our membership and engagement within
Sadc, the African Union and United Nations and other countries in the comity of
nations remains guided by the principles of mutual respect and the sovereign
equality of nations as enshrined in the United Nations charter,” Mnangagwa
said.
Sadc countries appear divided over the election outcome
with the head of the regional body’s observer team Nevers Mumba maintaining
that the elections deviated from the Sadc guidelines and local constitutional
provisions.
The divisions appeared evident after several heads of State
from Sadc, African Union and the rest of the world were conspicuous by their absence at
Mnangagwa’s inauguration, while some countries were decent enough to send
representatives.
Sitting Sadc Troika chairperson Hakainde Hichilema did not
attend the inauguration. He sent his Foreign Affairs minister Stanley Kakubo.
Three heads of State out of the 67 invited attended the
ceremony.
South African President Cyril Ramaposa was joined by his
Mozambican and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterparts, Felipe
Nyusi and Felix Tshisekedi, respectively.
Kenya, Eswatini and Tanzania sent their prime ministers
while Botswana was represented by the country’s vice-president.
Mnangagwa promised to be tolerant to the opposition and
promote democracy and the rule of law, which have been sticking issues in his
first five-year rule.
“Under my leadership and the new Zanu PF government,
democracy, good governance, the rule of law and the politics of tolerance will
be entrenched in line with the spirit and letter of our sacred national
Constitution and laws. The institution of traditional leadership and freedom of
worship will continue to be protected by my new government,” he said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration event, South
African’s ruling party, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general
Fikile Mbalula endorsed Mnangagwa’s victory saying Zimbabwe is a sovereign
country.
“We had an election in Zimbabwe that was not marred by
violence and was peaceful. We know what Zimbabwe want is prosperity and also
regional integration.
“We are opposed to any form of sanctions on this country.
As the ANC party, we respect the will of the people and sovereignty of the country.
We know what imposition of unilateralism has done to nation States like Iraq
and Afghanistan,” he said.
Mbalula said the United States’ position on the elections
and their outcome was invalid as they were no saints on matters of elections.
“America is not the world police. We do not take advice
from them and they cannot force us to reform because they too have their own
problems,” he said.
Meanwhile, former First Lady Grace Mugabe received a
standing ovation from the crowd gathered for the inauguration.
Former Vice-Presidents Joyce Mujuru and Phelekezela Mphoko
also attended the event. Newsday
