ED CAPS DR AMAI

ANGEL of Hope patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa joined an exclusive club of luminaries after being conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy in Law Honorary Degree by the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) in recognition of her life-changing philanthropic works, torching wild celebrations at the country’s oldest institution of higher learning.

It was a marvel seeing the mother of the nation resplendent in her academic regalia at the colourful ceremony where people ululated, whistled and clapped hands in appreciation.

The university is in the process of developing formal collaboration with the Angel of Hope Foundation in the areas of culinary arts, gastronomy, cultural tourism and promotion of traditional foods.

In his citation, UZ dean in the faculty of arts, Professor Fainos Mangena said the university recognised the First Lady’s personality, character and ingenuity as epitomised by her personal organisation and leadership skills at both the national and international arena, especially as she delivers in the areas of education, health, environment as well as in tangible and intangible cultural heritage issues.

Previously, the First Lady has been honoured by G.D Goenka University of India which awarded her a Doctor of Philosophy Degree.

Russia State University for the Humanities followed suit and awarded her another Doctor of Philosophy honorary degree.

On home soil, Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) awarded her yet another honorary doctorate degree for her philanthropic work.

The First Lady received another honorary doctorate award from Belarusian State Medical University in recognition of her charity work through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Prof Mangena praised Dr Mnangagwa for her commitment to serving people whose hopes and dreams to realise opportunities had been extinguished.

“The target population of her programmes are the marginalised and vulnerable groups of people in society that include inter-alia with those orphans, the elderly, youths, women, men, people with disabilities, school dropouts and ladies of the night, thus living no one and no place behind. The person the university is presenting to you Your Excellency has demonstrated exceptional philanthropic instincts that go beyond the call of her duty as they encapsulate extraordinary levels of humility.

“To this end, the university of Zimbabwe is recognising her personality, character and ingenuity as epitomised by her personal organisation and leadership skills at both the national and international arena especially as she delivers in the areas of education, health, environment as well as in tangible and intangible cultural heritage issues. She is well-known for her advocacy work on the conservation of culture and denouncing child abuse, early marriages, teen pregnancies, gender-based violence (GBV), drug abuse, bullying and dropping out of school among other vices.

“The university is in the process of developing formal collaboration with the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation in the areas of culinary arts, gastronomy, cultural tourism and promotion of traditional foods. Her work has resulted in her being made the ambassador and patron of several developmental organisations. She has also developed innovative models which are key to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals, the development of priority areas enunciated in the Africa Development Agenda 263 in our National Development Strategy 1 2021-2025 and also Education 5.0 variables,” he said. Herald