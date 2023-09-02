DAD : MY MENSTRUATION NIGHTMARE

IN many cultures menstruation is a sacred and personal occurrence. It is taboo to see the residues of this natural process let alone know that a woman is going through her cycle but Mr Kelvin Ndlovu (45) of Matobo District, dutifully takes the burden without complaining after his wife left him to care for their disabled 10-year-old daughter.

Mr Ndlovu is taking care of their wheelchair bound daughter – Faith, who started menstruating in recent months. He has to endure the weight of bathing her and changing her as she cannot do it on her own. She cannot walk, talk or wash herself.

Sunday News visited Mr Ndlovu at his home at Fort Asher where a lone grass-thatched hut stood in the middle of the yard with overgrown grass. Mr Ndlovu shares the hut with his children, Faith and Joseph.

“Faith was born as a normal baby and we never noticed any challenges with her initially. We only realised she was not crawling when she was over nine months old. We thought it was just a small issue and we visited Mpilo Central Hospital to get some assistance and we were told to come back after three months if there was still no change,” he said.

A year and two months later, Faith was still not crawling or walking and they returned to the hospital and were told to look for a wheelchair. He said because they could not afford it, she never had one until when she was four years old. Her mother would carry her on her back whenever she needed to move about.

“We tried physiotherapy with the hope of getting her to walk when she was about five years old and when she turned six, the service was no longer free and we could not afford it and we stopped. The little money I was making at the mines was not enough for our upkeep, Faith needed nappies and pampers so she stopped physiotherapy as the money was not enough,” said Mr Ndlovu.

In 2021 she enrolled at Fort Asher Primary School although she was now over-aged for the early grades.

“The school told us that the Government was on record calling for inclusive education saying children with disabilities must be afforded a chance like anyone else. Faith started Early Childhood Development in 2021 and she is in Grade One now,” he said.

He managed to secure another wheelchair for his daughter for better mobility. On the whereabouts of Faith’s mother, he said she left with her relatives after she had fallen ill in June.

“They came to fetch her some weeks ago and I remained with the children. I do not know where she is or if she will return but she knows that Faith needs a lot of care,” he said, holding back tears.

He added that he was informed of CURE International Children’s Hospital in Bulawayo which assists children with various orthopedic conditions for free by a community health worker. He is now appealing for help to reach the hospital.

“I bathe her, I wash her clothes and her nappies because she cannot use the toilet so when she is wet or soils herself, I have to clean up. It is hard for me as a man. I have seen women who leave and take their children with them, but my wife left a vulnerable child behind and I am not sure what I can do.

At least she eats well, I cook isitshwala, soup, and chunks for her and sometimes rice, she cannot chew properly so she needs soft foods,” he said.

He said the challenge is when she experiences her menstruation cycle.

“This is a major problem. She just completed her cycle two days ago, she was menstruating. She started menstruating just last month, I spoke to one health worker and they went and sourced cotton wool for me at the clinic and other things to assist during her period,” he said with tears welling up in his eyes.

Faith also has speech challenges as she is not very audible and her arms are also weak. Mr Ndlovu said he would like assistance with adult pampers for Faith as she has outgrown the ones for younger children.

“I stopped going to work when my wife fell ill and when she recovered, I thought I will go back to work but that is when her relatives came and took her. Now I can’t leave my children alone especially with Faith’s condition,” he said.

He said his neighbours have been assisting by giving him food provisions whenever they could. Mr Ndlovu said he would like to get assistance to start a poultry project which would enable him to be always available at home to attend to his daughter’s needs.

He has also reached out to centres that take in children with disabilities for them to take her in, but he has not been able to get a response Sunday News