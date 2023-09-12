COUPLE WITH PISTOL ARRESTED OVER BF VIOLENCE

AT least 12 people, including a couple that was armed with a pistol, have been arrested over the violence which erupted on Sunday during a soccer match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.
Police said the law will take its course on hooligans at
soccer matches as no stone will be left unturned to account for the suspects
involved in the Barbourfields Stadium violence.
Of the 12 arrested, four were arrested for criminal
nuisance, six for public violence while a couple was arrested for violating the
Firearms Act after being found in possession of a pistol that had been brought
into the stadium.
Some of the suspects were arrested on Monday while others
were nabbed yesterday. They will appear in court soon.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said investigations were still in progress.
“We have so far arrested 12 suspects in connection with the
violence and we are still continuing with our investigations. However, we are
also still appealing for information which can assist to account for some of
the suspects who instigated or participated in the violence at Barbourfields
Stadium,” he said.
At least eight people, including four police officers, were
injured while three police vehicles were damaged in violence which erupted on
Sunday during the soccer match. Police have since condemned all forms of public
violence and said investigations are being conducted.
On Monday, Asst Comm Nyathi said police were also disturbed
by some politicians who tried to take advantage of the high profile soccer
match to incite violence before, during and after the soccer match. “The
Zimbabwe Republic Police condemns all forms of public violence at soccer
matches in the country and will ensure that arrests are effected on hooligans
without fear or favour. The Police assures the public that comprehensive
investigations are underway in connection with the violence which erupted during
the Premier Soccer League match between Dynamos and Highlanders at
Barbourfields September 10, 2023.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said the police acted professionally as
police officers initially deployed at Barbourfields Stadium tried to contain
the situation through co-operation of marshals and did not throw tear smoke
within the stadium.
This strategy helped avoid a stampede, fatalities or injury
to the fans. Police also managed to evacuate the soccer players, match
officials and VVIPS from the stadium and sought for reinforcements to assist in
containing the situation.
Tear smoke was only used outside the stadium to disperse
the violent crowd who openly threw stones and other objects at police officers.
Last week, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga
warned all unruly elements who engage in activities that border on criminality
and acts that are either overtly or covertly calculated to throw this country
into anarchy that they will be dealt with decisively.
His sentiments came after police had launched
investigations into some social media messages being posted by individuals and
groups agitating for unlawful activities and disturbances in the country.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment