COUPLE FAINTS AS HOUSE CATCHES FIRE

A SUNNINGDALE couple yesterday collapsed after their house caught fire and destroyed property worth thousands of dollars.

The unidentified couple found the roof of their house burnt to ashes.

Neighbours managed to break in and removed a few items, which included furniture and clothes.

No one was injured.

Residents risked their lives, at a property that has some vicious dogs, as they took turns to try and put out the fire using buckets of water before the fire fighters arrived. The fire is believed to have been started by an electrical fault.

The first neighbours responded after smoke engulfed the area.

“We woke up without electricity today and we strongly suspect that one of the house occupants left something on,” said one of the neighbours.

“I rushed to the scene, when smoke engulfed the area, and saw where it was coming from. We were quick to call the fire brigade but they found the roof had already collapsed and a lot of things had been burnt to ashes.” H Metro