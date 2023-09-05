COPS : WE THWARTED ATTEMPTS TO BLOCK INAUGURATION

Police on routine patrol early Monday morning thwarted efforts by a few scattered small groups of opposition supporters to block some roads leading to the inauguration of President Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium.
President Mnangagwa won the Presidential poll with 2 350
711 votes, 52,6 percent of the vote, beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Mr
Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 and 44 percent of the votes.
Zanu PF also won 176 of the 210 seats in the National
Assembly, while CCC managed 73, with the poll in one constituency postponed
following the death of a candidate.
However, some small and scattered rogue elements and groups
have been sending offensive messages on social media platforms openly agitating
for violence and illegal gatherings, especially in Harare and Bulawayo.
Early Monday morning patrolling police arrested some
suspected CCC members who had tried to block roads and set fire to tyres in
areas such as Chitungwiza, Rugare, Kuwadzana, Mbare and along Seke Road in a
bid to block people from travelling to and from the National Sports Stadium.
The groups were very small and easily dealt with by the patrols.The development
comes after Police said its officers were fully deployed countrywide and remain
on high alert to deal decisively with any unruly elements bent on causing
disturbances in the country.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said officers were on motorised and foot patrols in central business
districts, residential, industrial and other areas to maintain law and order.
“We would want to continue urging members of the public to
remain peaceful in view of threats that are being issued by some rogue elements
who want to cause disturbances.
“We will continue maintaining police presence, not only in
Harare but countrywide,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said the public should report criminal
acts to the National Complaints Desk on number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number
0712 800 197.
Last Tuesday, Asst Comm Nyathi said police were happy with
the cooperation they were receiving from the public in terms of maintenance of
law and order. Herald
