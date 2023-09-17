COPS BREAK UP DRUGS, SEX PARTIES

Police in Bulawayo have busted a drug ring in Entumbane suburb after 17 youths were hospitalised due to drug abuse related illness.
The law enforcement agency raided two houses in the suburb
and arrested three suspects, including a former police officer, in connection
with drug peddling following a tip-off.
“Three suspects have been arrested for dealing with drugs
following an operation, which was part of other operations that have been
on-going in Entumbane. This came following reports that 17 youths from
Entumbane suburb have been hospitalised for drug abuse. Police received
information to the effect that there were two houses dealing in dangerous
drugs,” Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube told Southern
Eye.
He identified the arrested suspects as Asprin Maphosa (23),
Elton Ndlovu (37) and Lydia Ndlovu (age not given), who is also known as
Mthimkhulu.
Drugs such as njengu, hemp kingside, which is used by dagga smokers and other sachets of dangerous drugs, gun powder and other drug smoking instruments, were recovered from the houses.
