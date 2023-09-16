CHINAMASA SPEAKS : ALLEGATIONS ARE MALICIOUS

The recent statement by Zambian Provincial Minister for Copperbelt, Honourable Elisha Matamba, has been brought to my attention.
There is no truth whatsoever in the allegations by
Honourable Matamba:
a) that I killed the Late Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa;
b) that I "admitted to having a hand in the death of
former Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa";
c) that "Chinamasa and Rutendo have agreed that they
participated in killing Mwanawasa" (As a matter of fact, I don't know
Rutendo Matinyarare and I have never met him/her in my life);
d) that I have intent to kill Zambian President Hakainde
Hichilema.
The above allegations by Honourable Matamba are false,
malicious, and highly defamatory. I, however, agree with Honourable Matamba
when he says that "Zimbabwe and Zambia are like twins, sisters." In
fact, the two countries are more than twins/sisters.
Zimbabweans will never forget that Zambia, along with
Tanzania, Mozambique, and other Frontline States, acted as midwives to our
freedom, independence, and sovereignty that we fervently cherish and defend.
The sacrifices made by Zambians for our freedom and independence are part of
the liberation history that is taught at the Herbert Chitepo School of
Ideology. Zimbabweans harbor no ill intent against Zambia or Zambians. As
neighbors, we should not allow agents provocateurs to damage the good
relationship that exists between our two countries and peoples.
Those who have eyes, let them "eye"; and those
who have ears, let them "ear." Nokuti hatigoni kurega kutaura
zvatakaona nezvotakanzwa. Writing on X
0 comments:
Post a Comment