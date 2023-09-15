CHINAMASA CRIMINAL CASE OPENED IN ZAMBIA

ZAMBIAN political activist Joseph Kalimbwe has opened a criminal case against Zanu PF politburo member Patrick Chinamasa over alleged death threats he made to that country’s President Hakainde Hichilema as the fallout over Zimbabwe’s disputed elections deepens.

Kalimbwe also said the newly-appointed War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa should not be allowed to set foot in Zambia.

Relations between Zambia and Zimbabwe turned frosty following Harare’s sham election held last month which was widely condemned by observer missions.

A Sadc election observer mission led by former Zambian Vice-President Nevers Mumba released a damning report stating that the Zimbabwean elections did not meet standards set by the region.

Relations between Zambia and Zimbabwe quickly turned icy with the ruling Zanu PF party attempting to discredit the report labelling Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema as a Western puppet.

“Patrick Chinamasa and Christopher Mutsvangwa must be banned from ever setting foot on Zambian soil. We can’t have folks like Patrick mock the passing of our leader and still be allowed entry into our country,” Kalimbwe said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“Tomorrow (yesterday) at a local police station in Lusaka, I will in my constitutional right, be opening a criminal case against Zanu PF’s treasurer Patrick Chinamasa over his death threats on our nation’s leadership so he can be jailed on sight the first time he sets foot on our soil.”

This latest development comes shortly after Hichilema’s United Party for National Development supporters staged a protest denouncing the ruling Zanu PF party over death threats targeted at their leader at the re-opening of the Kongola copper mines in Chingola and Chililabombwe, Copperbelt province.

Asked for comment, Chinamasa said: “I will first have to read what he wrote and then I will comment,” he said.

Chinamasa triggered the war in his efforts to defend the sham election claiming that Sadc election observer mission head Nevers Mumba was going to fail in the same manner Mwanawasa did. Mwanawasa died in August 2008 before an African Union summit.

There are claims in Lusaka that the ruling Zanu PF is working with Zambian opposition to kill Hichilema.

Copperbelt provincial minister Elisha Matambo said the Zambian government would petition international and regional bodies to investigate the threats on Hichilema’s life.

“I have received the petitions on the threats on the life of President Hichilema by Chinamasa and Rutendo Matinyanyire. I will deliver your petition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that it can be taken to Sadc, AU and UN. Chinamasa has confessed that he killed President Mwanawasa and is now planning to tamper with the life of President Hichilema,” he said as he addressed protesters.

When contacted for comment Mutsvangwa refused to speak directly on the matter saying the bond between the two countries would remain strong.

“Our bond with the Zambian people is forever. No matter what, we will never have any area of disagreements with the people of Zambia. There may be hiccups here and there, but it does not mean it changes the fundamentals of our relationship. We are bonded together,” he said.

He added: “Anything else is frivolous. As Zanu PF spokesperson, I do not comment on that.”

After the August 23 elections, Mutsvangwa ripped into Mumba, discrediting him as an election observer and describing him as “a mere preacher”. Newsday