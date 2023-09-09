CHAMISA'S SPOKESMAN FLEES

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi claims he has gone into exile after police placed a US$1 000 bounty on his head, accusing him of defaulting court proceedings four years ago.
Responding to the bounty on X (formerly Twitter), Mkwananzi
said he had skipped the country’ borders and dismissed claims that he has
pending issues with the police.
“Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no
crime other than speaking out against a sham election, I have summarily left
the country. I will continue to do my work and fight for change from my new
station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved which is not long, trust
me. Once again, I wish to reiterate that I have no pending cases with the
police,” he said.
“I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed
against me. My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine.
Let us remain peaceful, vigilant and focused on ensuring that Zimbabwe holds a
fresh free and fair election,” he said.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi and two others were on police’s wanted
list, and confirmed the $1 000 bounty.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police seeks information in
connection with the current location of Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi, Clayd
Mashozhera and Noel Munhuweyi,” the statement read.
Mashozhera is CCC’s newly-elected councillor for ward 10 in
Harare’s Sunningdale constituency.
“Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing two counts of
contravening section 22 (2) (e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)
Act Chapter 9:23 and contravening section 187 (1)(b) as read with subsection
36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Chapter 9:23,” the
statement by Nyathi read.
“Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi are facing three
counts of assault and malicious damage to property after allegedly beating four
complainants and setting their vehicle on fire in Sunningdale, Harare, on
August 23, 2023. A reward of US$1 000 (cash) is being offered to anyone who
supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of
the suspects.” Newsday
