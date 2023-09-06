CHAMISA : WE ARE UNDER SIEGE

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has said his supporters are under siege, adding that they are being targeted by suspected Zanu PF and State security agents who are demanding information on the party’s next move after rejecting last month’s election results.

Chamisa has kept the nation guessing on his next move after rejecting the results of the August 23 to 24 elections which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa being declared the winner.

The opposition leader was expected to file a Constitutional Court application challenging the results, but he didn’t.

He has, however, dispatched his top party officials on a diplomatic offensive to court the support of regional leaders for a fresh election.

Chamisa told NewsDay yesterday in an interview that this has prompted Zanu PF and State security agents to harass his supporters demanding to know what he is planning after disputing the election results.

“We are going to take this matter up with the relevant authorities, the police to make sure that investigations are done and we are going to raise this issue internationally and with the region to say this is unacceptable,” Chamisa said.

He was speaking to journalists after visiting CCC councillor-elect Womberaiishe Nhende and party supporter Sonele Mukhulani, who were allegedly abducted and tortured by suspected State security agents on Saturday.

They are admitted to a private hospital in the capital.

Lawyers representing the two CCC members Douglas Coltart and Tapiwa Muchineripi from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, were arrested on Monday after they reportedly objected to their clients being interviewed by the police.

Coltart and Muchineripi were granted US$100 bail each yesterday when they appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing a charge of obstructing the course of justice.

The lawyers, who are being represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Alec Muchadehama, had their case remanded to October 20.

“My deputy chief election agent, Coltart, a lawyer, and his colleague are being victimised. Not them alone, but scores of citizens are being victimised,” Chamisa said.

“We do not expect torture. People have just voted. It was a disputed election, a fraud election and beyond that you torture people — for what reason?

“They (victims) reiterated to me the circumstances under which they were abducted. It is very unfortunate.

“I am extremely concerned that people are being subjected to torture and terror on account of politics.

“This is a serious issue. The reason they were tortured is they had said they didn’t have information on what I am doing.

“I do not do things nicodemously or undercover. What we do, we do openly peacefully and constitutionally. And we have rights, we will exercise those rights.”

He said Zanu PF had embarked on a retribution campaign against his supporters across the country.

“The security and protection of the citizens is a big issue, but what is clear is that Mr Mnangagwa does not have the consent of the people,” Chamisa said.

“You don’t use force where there is love. You don’t use coercion where you have persuaded; there is a clear position that we won this flawed election resoundingly at all levels, that is why there is backlash.“

Zanu PF acting information director, Farai Marapira, said Chamisa was seeking attention.

“If there is such a person who has been victimised, the law will take its course,” Marapira said.

“In the absence of such evidence, Zanu PF will just regard it as internal power dynamics within the CCC. Zanu PF does not victimise or haunt people.

“We will not pay attention to such baseless allegations because we have a mandate to serve the people. That is what we are focusing on.”

CCC is rallying the regional community to nullify last month’s polls.

Election observer missions, including from the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), have issued damning reports criticising the polls as not credible.

Mnangagwa was sworn in on Monday at a ceremony attended by three Sadc presidents; Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Felix Tshisekedi (DRC) and Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique). Newsday