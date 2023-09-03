CHAMISA KEEPS ED GUESSING

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has kept President Emmerson Mnangagwa guessing about his next move by not filing a Constitutional Court challenge against the Zanu PF leader’s disputed election victory.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) on August 23
declared Mnangagwa the winner of the disputed presidential election with 52.6%
of the vote against Chamisa’s 44%.
Chamisa rejected the results as a gigantic fraud and his
CCC party says it is pushing for a fresh election.
Foreign observers, including a mission from the Southern
African Development Community (Sadc), said the election did not meet regional
and international standards as a result of many shortcomings.
Chamisa has up to tomorrow to file a petition at the
ConCourt, but the government is already planning for Mnangagwa’s inauguration
tomorrow at the giant National Sports Stadium.
Some of the foreign delegates invited for the inauguration
that include Kenya President William Ruto’s representative Musaila Mudavadi
will start arriving in Harare today.
CCC insiders said the petition was finalised early last
week but there was no consensus in the party to go the legal route as there was
a strong belief in some quarters that it would be a futile exercise given the
outcome of court cases lodged by the opposition in the run-up to the elections,
CCC only won one case out of a number of them after it
stopped the disqualification of its 12 parliamentary candidates in Bulawayo by
the High Court on the grounds that they filed their nomination papers after the
deadline.
There were indications that Chamisa’s petition would be
filed yesterday, but CCC lawyers told this publication that they had not been
given instructions to approach the ConCourt.
“I have no instructions on the petition,” CCC lawyer
Jeremiah Bamu said when contacted for comment.
Another CCC lawyer who participated in the 2018 ConCourt
challenge Thabani Mpofu could not be reached for comment, but he had been
posting messages on social media indicating that Chamisa was leaving his legal
options open.
On Friday, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi could not
give a definite answer on whether they would challenge the results in court.
“We are following a
multi-pronged approach considering all the options available to us from legal,
political, diplomatic and so forth,” Mkhwananzi said.
On Friday, CCC party legal affairs secretary Innocent
Gonese could also neither confirm nor deny that his party would approach the
courts to challenge the presidential election results.
Bulawayo-based lawyer Dumisani Dube said Chamisa had up to
tomorrow to file his court challenge.
“There is still up to Monday for them to file the court
application challenging the election outcome,” Dube said.
“Once the application has been filed, the Chief Justice
cannot proceed with the swearing-in of the president-elect until the matter has
been finalised.”
However, lawyer Tondera Bhatasara said: “The coronation of
the emperor will not be stopped even if they file.”
Academic Ibbo Mandaza said Mnangagwa’s swearing-in ceremony
had to be stopped.
“I cannot decide that, I believe that it cannot go ahead
constitutionally or statutorily because due processes have not been done,”
Mandaza said.
Mandaza and
researcher Tony Reeler on Friday petitioned the Sadc organ on politics, defence
and security to help push for an inclusive transitional government to end the
political stalemate in Zimbabwe.
(The election) raises the same kind of problem as in 2008
where given the mess around 2008 elections Mugabe was inaugurated midnight and
then picked up by (former South African president) Mbeki for negotiations at
African Union.
“There are feelings
in some quarters that Mnangagwa wants to do the same to try and pre-empt the
obvious negotiations that should follow given the disputed elections.”
In 2018, the ConCourt dismissed Chamisa’s court challenge
against Mnangagwa’s disputed victory, saying he did not table evidence of
rigging. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment