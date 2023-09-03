CHAKWERA, RUTO CONGRATULATE ED, SKIP INAUGURATION

MALAWI President Lazarus Chakwera and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto have congratulated President Mnangagwa following the election victory, saying his re-election shows the confidence Zimbabweans have in his astute leadership.

President Mnangagwa won the presidential election after polling 2 350 711 votes (52,6 percent), beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s, Mr Nelson Chamisa, who got 1 967 343 (44 percent).

In his congratulatory message, President Chakwera said Malawi was confident that under the Second Republic’s leadership, relations between Harare and Lilongwe would continue strengthening.

He said President Mnangagwa’s re-election was a clear indication of the faith Zimbabweans have in his leadership.

“I was very delighted when I heard the good news about Your Excellency’s victory in the presidential elections that took place in the Republic of Zimbabwe on 23rd and 24th August, 2023.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi and, indeed, on my own behalf, it gives me great pleasure to extend to Your Excellency my sincere and heartfelt congratulations on your re-election.

“Your Excellency’s election to a second term of office is a clear manifestation of the confidence that the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe have in Your Excellency’s great leadership capabilities to steer your great country to another level of development and prosperity for the betterment of the lives of your great people.

“Given the fraternal and historical ties between our two friendly nations, I am confident that our bilateral relations will in future be consolidated for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

“In the meantime, please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency’s personal good health and well-being and for the prosperity of the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” he said.

In his congratulatory statement, through Kenya’s director, press service Mr Salim Swaleh, President Ruto said his country was committed to bolstering relations with Zimbabwe under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

President Ruto also commended Zimbabweans for championing peace before, during and after the polls.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Kenya, HE President William Ruto congratulates President-elect, HE Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa on his re-election for the second term.

“Furthermore, HE President William Ruto commends the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe for peacefully exercising their constitutional right during the election process Kenya remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthen the long-standing relationship it shares with the government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” he said. Herald