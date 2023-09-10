CCC : WE WILL FRUSTRATE ZANU PF IN PARLY



THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says it will frustrate Zanu PF efforts to railroad undemocratic laws in the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe, which opened last week.

Members of Parliament from Zanu PF and CCC were sworn in last Thursday following the August 23 and 24 disputed elections.

The ruling Zanu PF used its majority in the ninth Parliament to railroad controversial legislation.

Several bills such as the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Bill, popularly known as the Patriotic Bill sailed through as Zanu PF enjoyed a majority.

Another bill, the Private and Voluntary Organisations Bill, which analysts say is meant to muzzle civil society, also made it through Parliament and is awaiting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s signature.

The ruling party, however, failed to get a two-thirds majority in the August election.

Sources said there was a faction in Zanu PF that was plotting to push for an amendment to allow Mnangagwa to run for another term in office.

Section 91 of the Constitution, which came into effect in 2013, limits a president's tenure in office to two five-year terms.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi told The Standard that the opposition party’s legislators would thwart any Zanu PF mischief’ in the 10th Parliament.

“Using our numbers, youth energy, and intellect, we will prevail through robust debate and progressive policy advancement as guided by the objectives of the party," Mkhwananzi said.

"Our focus is on electoral reforms in time for a fresh election."

Including those who were not directly elected into parliament, Zanu PF has 173 legislators, while the CCC has 103.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa could not be reached for comment while acting party information director Farai Marapira said nothing would stop bills sponsored by the ruling party from sailing through Parliament.

"These laws are not for Zanu PF or the CCC,” Marapira said.

“They are for the whole of Zimbabwe and the betterment of the country.

“We still expect bills to sail through.

“We expect everyone to see the reason and logic behind the laws, their relevance, and how they align with the constitution.

“So we are not concerned. We believe that what is good for the country will sail through.”

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said it would be impractical to remove the two-term limit for the president without a two-thirds majority.

"In light of the underperformance of the ruling party in failing to achieve a two-thirds majority, it is constitutionally impractical to amend the Constitution to remove the two-term limit,” Masunungure said.

“It’s only possible if some CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) can cross the line to support Zanu-PF.”

Another political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said: “The CCC will definitely play a role in parliamentary committees to push for adverse reports” Standard