CCC MP CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, DRAGGED TO COURT

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Sunningdale, Maureen Kademaunga, has been arrested over attempted murder and malicious damage to property charges.

She is set to appear in court today.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Sunningdale constituency Member of Parliament, Maureen Kademaunga (38), ward 10 councillor Clayd Mashozhera (49) and Daudi Jessub (40) have been arrested in connection with attempted murder and malicious damage to property allegations,” Nyathi said.

“The suspects are implicated in the attack on three complainants which occurred at the corner of Boshoff Drive and Seke Road near Metro Peech, Harare, on August 23, 2023.

“A Toyota Spacio vehicle registration number ADH 1690 was burnt to (a shell) during the attack.

“The suspects were allegedly using a Toyota Mark X vehicle which belongs to Maureen Kademaunga, a silver Honda Fit and another vehicle which is yet to be identified when they blocked the complainants and attacked them. The suspects will appear in court in due course.”

Meanwhile, Jessub has since appeared in court.

Kademaunga’s lawyer Darlington Marange told NewsDay that his client was denying both charges.

It is alleged that on August 22, Kademaunga was in the company of Mashozhera, Jessub and 13 others who are at large when they burnt the Toyota Spacio, which belonged to a Zanu PF candidate.

They also allegedly assaulted several people with bolts, sharp objects and axes.

The CCC has decried the weaponisation of the law against its members who took part in last month’s polls.

“We condemn the arrest and detention of Hon Maureen Kademaunga MP for Sunningdale constituency. Like all political prisoners, Maureen is being detained at Harare Central Police Station on flimsy and cooked up charges,” the opposition said in a statement.

“Mr Mnangagwa has heightened repression and victimisation against our party leaders, activists, members, supporters and the generality of the citizens for voting for Nelson Chamisa and CCC.” Newsday