CCC DITHERS ON COURT CHALLENGE

THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party yesterday remained coy on whether it will take the legal route to challenge the outcome of last week’s elections where Zanu PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa emerged winners.

The opposition party has rejected the election results, but is yet to file a petition at the Constitutional Court. According to section 93(1) of the Constitution, aggrieved parties in an election have seven days from the day the results are announced to lodge a court application.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) announced the presidential results on Saturday.

Chamisa has refused to accept defeat and called for a fresh election supervised by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and the African Union (AU).

Contacted for comment, CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, said: “We are following a multi-pronged approach considering all the options available to us from legal, political, diplomatic and so forth.

“We will soon update you on which, if not all, of these options we will consider.”

“In the end, we will effectively reject Mnangagwa's sham and usher in a fresh election underwritten by the Sadc and the AU and without Zec.”

Election observers have trashed the August 23-24 polls as not credible, but Zanu PF and government have accused the former of being biased.

In their reports, they cited several issues including Zec’s delays in delivering ballot papers, glitches in the release of the voters roll, voter intimidation and postal voting controversy. Newsday