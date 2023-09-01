CCC DITHERS ON COURT CHALLENGE

THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party yesterday remained coy on whether it will take the legal route to challenge the outcome of last week’s elections where Zanu PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa emerged winners.
The opposition party has rejected the election results, but
is yet to file a petition at the Constitutional Court. According to section
93(1) of the Constitution, aggrieved parties in an election have seven days
from the day the results are announced to lodge a court application.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) announced the
presidential results on Saturday.
Chamisa has refused to accept defeat and called for a fresh
election supervised by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and
the African Union (AU).
Contacted for comment, CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi,
said: “We are following a multi-pronged approach considering all the options
available to us from legal, political, diplomatic and so forth.
“We will soon update you on which, if not all, of these
options we will consider.”
“In the end, we will effectively reject Mnangagwa's sham
and usher in a fresh election underwritten by the Sadc and the AU and without
Zec.”
Election observers
have trashed the August 23-24 polls as not credible, but Zanu PF and government
have accused the former of being biased.
In their reports, they cited several issues including Zec’s
delays in delivering ballot papers, glitches in the release of the voters roll,
voter intimidation and postal voting controversy. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment