CCC COUNCILLOR FREED

CCC’s newly-elected councillor for Harare’s Ward 10, Clyde Mashozhera, who is facing two counts of attempted murder and another one for malicious damage to property, has been granted US$300 bail.

Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded Mashozhera to November 1.

He and his alleged accomplices are accused of attacking Artwell Marwa, Spencer Mudarikwa and Cyril Nyauchi, who are Zanu PF members, burning their car and destroying property and cash in the car.

Allegations are that Daundi Josseb, Mashozhera and others who are still at large, were driving a Silver Honda Fit, white Mark X, a Toyota Noah and other unknown vehicles at the corner of Seke and Boshoff Roads in Graniteside, Harare.

The court heard that the gang blocked Mr Nyauchi’s vehicle, a Toyota Spacio, and forced him out of the vehicle before smashing the windscreen and all the windows on Mr Nyauchi’s car with batons, iron bars and a small axe.

They are alleged to have assaulted Mr Nyauchi and the other passengers in the car all over their bodies with the same weapons. The gang then set Mr Nyauchi’s car on fire.

Inside the burnt motor vehicle was cash amounting to US$15 000, an empty jerrycan, 2×15 tyres on rims, a Samsung cellphone and a Nokia cellphone.

All the complainants sustained serious head injuries, bruises on hands and legs.

While National Assembly member for Sunningdale constituency Maureen Kademaunga (CCC) was originally arrested as connected to the gang, all charges were withdrawn when the police found their was no evidence connecting her to the assault. Herald