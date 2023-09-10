BUSINESSMAN LOSES 108 CATTLE TO SA INVESTOR

A BULAWAYO businessman has taken a South Africa-based investor Mr Louis Le Roux to court for allegedly fraudulently selling his 108 cattle worth over US$42 000 without his knowledge.
Mr Le Roux who is also the director of CapeZim, a
consortium of Cape Town and farmers in Matabeleland South, entered into a
cattle ranching partnership with Mr Raymond Roth in 2015.
Mr Roth, who owns several properties in Bulawayo and
Beitbridge, is accusing Mr Le Roux of breaching their partnership agreement
when he sold 108 cattle without his knowledge.
Mr Roth, through his lawyers, Macharaga Law Chambers, filed
a summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Mr Le Roux as a defendant.
According to court papers, sometime in 2015, Mr Roth and Mr
Le Roux entered into an oral cattle ranching partnership.
In terms of their agreement, Mr Roth would take his cattle
to Mr Le Roux’s farm in Chipizi in West Nicholson.
Mr Le Roux would provide grazing land and stock feed for
the cattle including also catering for other expenses related to the upkeep of
the animals.
The parties would then share the calves equally while the
cattle supplied by Mr Roth would solely remain his.
Mr Roth said pursuant to the agreement he delivered 287
cattle to Mr Le Roux’s farm.
“In breach of the agreement and around September 2020, the
defendant failed to provide stock feed for the cattle resulting in me supplying
the feed worth US$7 734 and the defendant promised to reimburse the money, but
failed to do so,” he said.
Mr Roth said as of September, Mr Le Roux had 178 cattle in
his custody comprising 79 cows, four bulls, 42 heifers, 24 steers, and 28
calves.
“In breach of the agreement, the defendant sold my 108
cattle without my knowledge and consent sometime in November 2020. The
defendant only accounted for 70 cattle that he drove to Hawkeyei Farm and left
them under the custody of Deon Grundling on February 14, 2021,” he said.
Mr Roth said despite Mr Le Roux acknowledging that he sold
his cattle, he has refused, failed, and neglected to account for the
plaintiff’s money.
“I suffered severe loss of cattle progeny from November
2020 to date as follows: 20 calves in 2021, 30 calves in 2022, and 45 calves in
2023. In terms of the agreement, the parties would equally share the progeny,
and as such, the plaintiff suffered a loss of 47 calves valued at US$14 100,”
he said.
“Defendant would be unjustly enriched if he is allowed to
retain the proceeds of the sale of my cattle, the value of the stock feed that
I advanced to him, and the value of the progeny that I would have realised from
November 2020 to date.’
Mr Roth wants a court order compelling Mr Le Roux to pay
him US$42 768 being the value of the 108 cattle he sold, US$14 100, which is the value of 47 calves, and
US$7 734 for the stock feed delivered to
Mr Le Roux including interest and legal costs. Chronicle
