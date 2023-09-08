BUSINESSMAN JAILED FOR BEATING UP TOP COP

A businessman who took the law into his own hands and assaulted Nyazura Police Station’s officer-in-charge on Christmas Day last year was convicted of the offence and sentenced to eight months behind bars.
Chamunorwa Muzvidziwa (42) who was represented by Mr Taurai
Khupe of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers had pleaded not guilty to assaulting
Inspector Lloyd Govha.
Muzvidziwa argued that the charges against him were
fabricated to cover up for the assault he had suffered at the hands of
Inspector Govha.
However, prosecutor, Mr Marlon Makamba successfully led
evidence from witnesses and nailed Muzvidziwa.
Rusape magistrate, Ms Annie Ndiraya presided over the case.
Mr Makamba said Muzvidziwa had a confrontation with
Inspector Govha on why he had asked businesses at the growth point to close
early.
He struck Inspector Govha with an empty beer bottle and
also tore his police uniform.
Mr Makamba said on December 25, 2022, Muzvidziwa phoned
Inspector Govha asking him why he had instructed businesses at Nyazura to close
all shops, bottle stores and bars early.
Inspector Govha referred Muzvidziwa to his superiors in
Rusape if he was not happy with the instruction.
“Muzvidziwa later proceeded to Nyazura Food Bowl where
Inspector Govha had parked his police vehicle. Muzvidziwa charged at Inspector
Govha, threatening to assault him with an empty beer bottle. Assistant
Inspector Mugandi and Constable Kamanga intervened and restrained Muzvidziwa,”
said Mr Makamba.
Inspector Govha drove to Nyazura Police Station and
Muzvidziwa jumped into the loading box of the vehicle, holding his empty beer
bottle.
At Mavhudzi High School Turn-off, Muzvidziwa jumped from
the moving vehicle, and Inspector Govha stopped his vehicle to see if he was
not injured.
“Muzvidziwa charged towards Inspector Govha and threw the
empty beer bottle at him. It struck Inspector Govha on the head. Muzvidziwa
grabbed Inspector Govha’s police uniform, tearing the shirt in the process.
Inspector Govha fell on the ground and Muzvidziwa sat on his chest and
assaulted him on the face with clenched fists several times.
“Police constabularies Jusa Sowa and Paradzai Dzamai came
to Inspector Govha’s rescue and stopped Muzvidziwa from further assaulting the
officer-in-charge. Muzvidziwa continued threatening to assault Inspector Govha.
Inspector Govha sustained serious injuries on the head and a swollen knee,”
said Mr Makamba.
Constable Matare attended the scene, but Muzvidziwa had
been whisked away from the crime scene by his unidentified friend’s motorcycle.
Inspector Govha was examined by a doctor who concluded that
the amount of force used was severe and the injuries he suffered were serious.
Meanwhile, Muzvidziwa has since been released from prison
after Mr Khupe successfully applied for bail pending appeal of both the
conviction and sentence at Mutare High Court. Manica Post
