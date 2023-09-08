BUSINESSMAN JAILED FOR BEATING UP TOP COP

A businessman who took the law into his own hands and assaulted Nyazura Police Station’s officer-in-charge on Christmas Day last year was convicted of the offence and sentenced to eight months behind bars.

Chamunorwa Muzvidziwa (42) who was represented by Mr Taurai Khupe of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers had pleaded not guilty to assaulting Inspector Lloyd Govha.

Muzvidziwa argued that the charges against him were fabricated to cover up for the assault he had suffered at the hands of Inspector Govha.

However, prosecutor, Mr Marlon Makamba successfully led evidence from witnesses and nailed Muzvidziwa.

Rusape magistrate, Ms Annie Ndiraya presided over the case.

Mr Makamba said Muzvidziwa had a confrontation with Inspector Govha on why he had asked businesses at the growth point to close early.

He struck Inspector Govha with an empty beer bottle and also tore his police uniform.

Mr Makamba said on December 25, 2022, Muzvidziwa phoned Inspector Govha asking him why he had instructed businesses at Nyazura to close all shops, bottle stores and bars early.

Inspector Govha referred Muzvidziwa to his superiors in Rusape if he was not happy with the instruction.

“Muzvidziwa later proceeded to Nyazura Food Bowl where Inspector Govha had parked his police vehicle. Muzvidziwa charged at Inspector Govha, threatening to assault him with an empty beer bottle. Assistant Inspector Mugandi and Constable Kamanga intervened and restrained Muzvidziwa,” said Mr Makamba.

Inspector Govha drove to Nyazura Police Station and Muzvidziwa jumped into the loading box of the vehicle, holding his empty beer bottle.

At Mavhudzi High School Turn-off, Muzvidziwa jumped from the moving vehicle, and Inspector Govha stopped his vehicle to see if he was not injured.

“Muzvidziwa charged towards Inspector Govha and threw the empty beer bottle at him. It struck Inspector Govha on the head. Muzvidziwa grabbed Inspector Govha’s police uniform, tearing the shirt in the process. Inspector Govha fell on the ground and Muzvidziwa sat on his chest and assaulted him on the face with clenched fists several times.

“Police constabularies Jusa Sowa and Paradzai Dzamai came to Inspector Govha’s rescue and stopped Muzvidziwa from further assaulting the officer-in-charge. Muzvidziwa continued threatening to assault Inspector Govha. Inspector Govha sustained serious injuries on the head and a swollen knee,” said Mr Makamba.

Constable Matare attended the scene, but Muzvidziwa had been whisked away from the crime scene by his unidentified friend’s motorcycle.

Inspector Govha was examined by a doctor who concluded that the amount of force used was severe and the injuries he suffered were serious.

Meanwhile, Muzvidziwa has since been released from prison after Mr Khupe successfully applied for bail pending appeal of both the conviction and sentence at Mutare High Court. Manica Post