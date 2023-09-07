BOY (2) STABBED BY MOTHER

A two-year-old boy from the platinum mining town of Zvishavane in the Midlands is battling for life after being stabbed by his mother of 38 with a kitchen knife on Tuesday for yet unknown reasons.

Police has since arrested Mildness Mukoshomi for attempted murder and the court remanded her in custody when she appeared in court.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mhoko said Mukoshomi came back from work around 8am and took the two-year-old boy, who was in the kitchen, to the bedroom where she allegedly stabbed him with a kitchen knife on the stomach.

“Jeremiah Mutunhira who stays at Mukoshori’s residence heard the baby crying unusually and rushed to check if everything was ok.

“He discovered that Mukoshori’s bedroom door was locked from inside and he force opened it only to find the baby lying in a pool of blood and his mother standing beside him,” he said.

The matter was reported to the police who took the baby to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is admitted and is in a serious condition.

Investigations are still underway.

Insp Mahoko urged the public to make use of the ZRP Community Relations and Liaison Offices which are found at every police station when they have issues they feel they can not disclose to relatives and friends to avoid such incidences. Herald