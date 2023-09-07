BOY (2) STABBED BY MOTHER

Police has since arrested Mildness Mukoshomi for attempted
murder and the court remanded her in custody when she appeared in court.
Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mhoko said
Mukoshomi came back from work around 8am and took the two-year-old boy, who was
in the kitchen, to the bedroom where she allegedly stabbed him with a kitchen
knife on the stomach.
“Jeremiah Mutunhira who stays at Mukoshori’s residence
heard the baby crying unusually and rushed to check if everything was ok.
“He discovered that Mukoshori’s bedroom door was locked
from inside and he force opened it only to find the baby lying in a pool of
blood and his mother standing beside him,” he said.
The matter was reported to the police who took the baby to
Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is admitted and is in a serious condition.
Investigations are still underway.
Insp Mahoko urged the public to make use of the ZRP
Community Relations and Liaison Offices which are found at every police station
when they have issues they feel they can not disclose to relatives and friends
to avoid such incidences. Herald
