BANK HEIST : TWO ARRESTED

TWO suspects who allegedly broke into Nedbank in Bulawayo and stole more than US$270 000 and about R2 million more than a week ago, have been arrested.

Lovemore Gambiza and Ishmael Mudimba, whose ages and addresses were not given, have since appeared in court facing unlawful entry and theft charges.

The two, who appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Joseph Maveze, were not asked to plead and remanded in custody to 15 September.

Presenting the State case, Mr Jethro Mada said Gambiza and Mudimba broke into the bank on Saturday night (26 August ) after they managed to bypass the bank’s security systems. He said the pair damaged three safes and stole US$271 500 and R2,2 million.

“The break-in was only discovered by bank employees when they reported for duty on Monday morning. The suspects tampered with the bank’s communication system to access the premises,” said Mr Mada.

He said on the day in question, a security guard was on duty manning the premises when the suspects gained entry into the building and stole the money.

Mr Mada said when the bank employees discovered that there was a break-in, they checked round the premises and discovered that the security razor wire mounted on the precast wall had been cut.

“They also discovered that the screen door leading to the bank had been tampered with, some windows were open indicating that there was a burglary,” said Mr Mada.

He said according to police investigations, Gambiza and Mudimba climbed a precast wall to access the banking hall.

“Police in their investigations discovered that the two suspects broke into the bank without tampering with the alarm system or attracting the attention of the security guard,” said Mr Mada.

In June, five armed robbers attacked a security guard and blew open a safe using explosives at Agribank in Lupane town.

They were, however, ambushed by police officers before they took the money.

One of the suspects identified as Zenzo Siziba (44) was shot and later arrested.

In September last year, five armed robbers masqueraded as customers before pulling out guns and robbing CBZ bank in Bulawayo of cash.

The robbers stood in the queue with other customers and then pounced on cashiers when it was their turn and demanded all the money behind the counter. They got away with over US$70 000 and R76 000 in cash.

During the same month, armed robbers pounced on the Women’s Empowerment Trust housed at Fidelity Building in Bulawayo and got away with US$6 000 and R5 000. Chronicle