ASSAULT TRIAL : BITI TO DEFEND HIMSELF TODAY

The trial on the assault charge of Tendai Biti will continue today with him being put to his defence.

The politician is facing charges of verbally assaulting and threatening businesswoman and investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court almost four years ago.

Biti had his recent application for discharge at the close of the State’s case dismissed by Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro who said the State managed to prove a prima facie case against him.

In that application, Biti argued that the charge is defective.

However, Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza opposed the application.

Mr Reza said the section under which Biti was charged required that there should be evidence showing that he threatened in any manner to assault Ms Aleshina.

“Three of the four state witnesses testified that indeed is what was about to happen. The accused was in a no-nonsense mood as he advanced towards the complainant,” said Mr Reza.

He further submitted that Biti first labelled Mrs Aleshina a “stupid, stupid idiot”.

“There is medical evidence both oral and documentary, which shows that the complainant was convinced beyond a shadow of doubt that she was about to be beaten up,” he said.

The Deputy Prosecutor General said the State contended that it has established a prima facie case of assault against the accused and that he should be put to his defence.

He also said the defence admitted that there were many other people who were shocked by Biti’s behaviour.

“They admit that the complainant testified that she was approached by at least two people who expressed shock at what the accused had done and one such person advised the complainant to go to the police,” said Mr Reza.

Mr Reza said the doctor’s medical notes admitted show that she presented as having been very stressed and felt dizzy and almost fainted.

“It was not only the complainant who felt that she was in immediate danger, Michael van Blerk and Givemore Kasekete, who both testified, corroborated the complainant’s evidence that there was every indication that the accused was going to beat up the complainant right there and then.”

He further submitted that Mr van Blerk testified that he had to step in between the advancing Biti and the now completely immobilised by fear, Ms Aleshina. Herald