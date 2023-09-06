ANC, CCC TRADE BARBS OVER POLLS

THE African National Congress (ANC) and the Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) yesterday traded barbs over the disputed August 23 to 24 elections with South Africa’s ruling party claiming that the opposition party is a puppet for imperialists.
Addressing journalists at the Zanu PF headquarters in
Harare yesterday after meeting ruling party secretary for administration Obert
Mpofu, ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula accused CCC of being manipulated
by imperialists.
“We are very happy that Zanu PF have emerged victorious
here in Zimbabwe because the victory of Zimbabwe signals one thing, the defeat
of puppets; it’s signalling one thing, the defeat of imperialists puppets (on)
our continent,” Mbalula said.
“The will of the people must be respected, South Africa
does not run Zimbabwe and the same as Zimbabwe cannot run South Africa and we
respect everybody. The ANC subscribes to the sovereignty of countries. The ANC
is against regime change agenda,” he added.
CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi counter-accused Mbalula
of singing for his supper.
“Mbalula has lost his mind,” Mkwananzi said.
“He was given money to do the bidding in the region in
their futile attempt to reverse the Southern African Development Community
(Sadc) report that condemned the sham election.”
Chairperson of the Sadc election observer mission, Nevers
Mumba issued an adverse preliminary report criticising the polls as not
credible.
Mumba has remained resolute in his defence of the report
after coming under heavy criticism from Zanu PF.
In his remarks, Mpofu hailed the ANC/Zanu PF relations.
“We meet at a time when Zimbabwe has a new President after
the inauguration ceremony,” Mpofu said.
“We discussed quite a few programmes and shared
perspectives on quite a number of areas affecting our organisations — Zanu PF
and the ANC. We want to share that we are still colleagues in struggle.”
Newsday
