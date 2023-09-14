14 ZANU PF SUPPORTERS IN COURT FOR DISRUPTING ZANU PF RALLY

Zanu PF intraparty wars don’t seem to be waning in Gutu East even after the harmonized elections with 14 party activists appearing in court yesterday for disrupting a rally addressed by senior party members, Lovemore Matuke and Yeukai Simbanegavi.
The 14 protested against the imposition of Benjamin Ganyiwa
as Zanu PF candidate for Gutu East against George Vhengere who had won the
party’s primary elections.
The accused are said to have made unprintable insults on
Simbanegavi linked to her marital status. They also turned on Matuke leading to
the cancellation of the rally. The incident happened on June 12, 2023, at
Batanai Primary School grounds, Bhasera in Gutu.
Magistrate Mitchel Panavanhu yesterday postponed the trial
to September 12, 2023.
The accused also lifted placards written ‘In Gutu East the
MP is George Vhengere not Ganyiwa, sang songs and were riotous.
The 14 are Vasco Mutyavaviri (57), Bornface Mapingure (44),
Asa Mahona (42), Kennedy Jongwe (48), Kudakwashe Ngavi (34), Edward Muori (40),
Brighton Matiora (57), Absolom Madzikanda (49), Moreblessing Chigweremba (27),
Precious Chinoona (31), Jetro Mutungwe (57), Tichavavamwe Rwodzi (49), Jacob
Mapingure (40) and Restina Mazuru (45).
Vhengere went on to contest as an independent but lost to
Ganyiwa in the election said to have been heavily rigged. All international
observer missions including SADC have condemned the election as sham. Masvingo
Mirror
