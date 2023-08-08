ZIMRA SEIZES ZAPU T-SHIRTS

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) last week confiscated thousands of Zapu campaign T-shirts at the Beitbridge Border Post.
The regalia, which was brought into the country by
cross-border transporters and was seized on August 4, consisted of seven bags
weighing 134kg — a donation by South Africa-based party supporters.
Zapu spokesperson Mso Ndlovu confirmed the seizure
yesterday saying efforts were being made to have the consignment released by
the tax collector.
“They are still held by Zimra, but we have dispatched a
team to the border to get them released,” Ndlovu said.
He said since the launch of their party manifesto and the
successful nomination of their candidates, there has been an escalation of
repression against Zapu.
“But this will not deter us one bit. It gives us more
determination to confront the devil eye-ball for eye-ball,” Ndlovu said.
Zapu South Africa chapter provincial secretary for
administration Godfrey Viki said: “Zapu SA provincial members bought party
regalia of thousands T-shirts and sent them to Zimbabwe.”
A Zimra receipt dated August 4 states that the goods are
pending clearance by bill of entry and payment of State warehouse rent.
“You are hereby notified that the goods described below
have been detained for stated reasons and prescribed State warehouse rent is
payable from the date of detention,” the Zimra receipt read.
“If they remain uncleared for three months from the date of
this notice, they will be sold in terms of section 39 of the Customs and Excise
Act [Chapter 23:02].” Newsday
