ZEC SAVAGED OVER VOTER SUPPRESSION

There are many questions about the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) alleged role in suppressing people’s votes by withholding ballot papers in the metropolitan cities of Bulawayo and Harare.
These questions arise due to the scarcity of ballot papers
despite on voting day despite ZEC openly announcing on August 18, 2023, that
they printed over seven million presidential ballot papers, including extras.
ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utiloile Silaigwana, said a
total of 21 087 000 ballot papers were printed, comprising presidential,
parliamentary, and local government elections to cater for the 6 623 511
registered voters.
This is one of the concerns that has prompted the
opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to demand fresh elections to be
overseen by SADC and the African Union, a call which some citizens support.
“It is concerning that the late opening of polling stations
only took place in opposition strongholds. We also noted that there was a
shortage of council ballot papers yet there were no nomination court challenges
for local authority in Bulawayo,” said Iphithule Maphosa.
Another citizen Solomon Harudzibwi claimed that withholding
ballot papers was part of vote suppression.
“Vote suppression by withholding ballot papers for more
than 10 hours was the worst idea of rigging anyone could’ve done, considering
that ZEC had issued a statement a few days before confirming they already
printed paper that included extras,” he said
Citizens also questioned why the government did not extend
the public holiday to August 24, 2023 despite the fact that voting had been
extended to accommodate stations that began polling later.
“The practicality of extending voting without declaring a
public holiday raises concerns. On August 24 many people went back to work,
some had allocated just a day to vote, and others were returning to their
workplaces. As a result, several people couldn’t participate during the
extended time frame due to prior commitments. People did not vote. The Zanu PF
strategy to suppress urban vote worked,” said Lisah Ncube.
Another citizen identified as Admire questioned how the
extending of voting hours could be justified when ZEC announced they had
printed enough ballots for Election Day.
“Only for those ballots to be deliberately unavailable on
the voting day as a way to disenfranchise urban voters. These elections were a
disaster waiting to happen, and fraudulent!” he said.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) claimed
ZEC has been infiltrated and captured.
“The Zanu PF government infiltrated and captured ZEC and
deployed it to make sure there is victory of the ruling party in the 23 August
2023 election,” said the organisation noting three observable facts to justify
their claim.
“First, the Zanu PF government has populated ZEC with
relatives, allies and sympathisers of the top leadership of Zanu PF.”
ZDI said on June 7, 2023, then-President Emmerson Mnangagwa
appointed six new ZEC commissioners.
Among the appointed Commissioners is the daughter of Zanu
PF’s second secretary, Kembo Mohadi.
“Abigail’s mother is also a senator for Beitbridge
representing Zanu PF. Another ZEC appointee Catherine Mpofu is also believed to
be related to Zanu PF’s Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu,” ZDI stated.
ZDI added that another ZEC appointee, Kudzai Shava, has
been linked to the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade,
Frederick Shava.
“In September 2021, the retired army general Utoile
Silaigwana was appointed to be the substantive Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of
ZEC. The history of military politics suggests that army generals are very much
linked to Zanu PF because the two military groups which led the war – ZPRA and
ZANLA, have laid the foundations of the Zimbabwean army (Ruhanya, 2017),” cited
the organisation.
“Therefore, army generals, whether serving or retired, are
active Zanu PF members and supporters. This can be referenced to the retired
Commander of the Defence Forces (CDF) Constantino Chiwenga who in November 2017
retired and was immediately appointed Zanu PF deputy president.”
ZDI concluded that therefore, “it can be argued that the
Zanu PF government has populated ZEC with its relatives, allies and
sympathisers, who may not be impartial or independent in conducting free and
fair elections.” CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment