ZEC RIGS ELECTIONS : POLICY THINK-TANK

LOCAL policy think-tank, the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI), has claimed that Zanu PF captured the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to rig elections.
ZDI red flagged the composition of the electoral management
body, where cronies and relatives of top Zanu PF officials and the military
make up a large proportion of its secretariat.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed six new Zec
commissioners in June.
They include Abigail, the daughter of Zanu PF deputy
president, Kembo Mohadi.
Another appointee is Kudzai Shava who has been linked to
Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Frederick Shava.
“The Zanu PF government infiltrated and captured Zec and
deployed it to ensure victory for the ruling party in the 23 August 2023
election,” said ZDI.
“Three observable facts justify this claim. First, the Zanu
PF government has populated Zec with relatives, allies and sympathisers of the
top leadership of Zanu PF.
“Therefore, it can be argued that the Zanu PF government
has populated Zec with its relatives, allies and sympathisers, who may not be
impartial or independent in conducting free and fair elections.”
But Zanu PF acting information director Farai Marapira,
dismissed the claims as unfounded.
“As Zanu PF we have nothing to do with Zec and if you
remember very well, every Zimbabwean knows that Zec commissioners are
interviewed through Parliament and the parliamentary committee which is
composed of all parties recommends the names forward,” Marapira said.
He accused ZDI of being an opposition proxy.
“I do not know why there are sour grapes and political
immaturities from some sections of our society to the point where they will lay
claims and accusations but never an iota of evidence.
“If we are to peruse the composition of Zec, we won’t fail
to find someone related to the opposition so we all are related as Zimbabweans.
Blood relations and professionalism are two different things,” Marapira added. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment