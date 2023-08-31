ZEC RIGS ELECTIONS : POLICY THINK-TANK

LOCAL policy think-tank, the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI), has claimed that Zanu PF captured the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to rig elections.

ZDI red flagged the composition of the electoral management body, where cronies and relatives of top Zanu PF officials and the military make up a large proportion of its secretariat.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed six new Zec commissioners in June.

They include Abigail, the daughter of Zanu PF deputy president, Kembo Mohadi.

Another appointee is Kudzai Shava who has been linked to Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Frederick Shava.

“The Zanu PF government infiltrated and captured Zec and deployed it to ensure victory for the ruling party in the 23 August 2023 election,” said ZDI.

“Three observable facts justify this claim. First, the Zanu PF government has populated Zec with relatives, allies and sympathisers of the top leadership of Zanu PF.

“Therefore, it can be argued that the Zanu PF government has populated Zec with its relatives, allies and sympathisers, who may not be impartial or independent in conducting free and fair elections.”

But Zanu PF acting information director Farai Marapira, dismissed the claims as unfounded.

“As Zanu PF we have nothing to do with Zec and if you remember very well, every Zimbabwean knows that Zec commissioners are interviewed through Parliament and the parliamentary committee which is composed of all parties recommends the names forward,” Marapira said.

He accused ZDI of being an opposition proxy.

“I do not know why there are sour grapes and political immaturities from some sections of our society to the point where they will lay claims and accusations but never an iota of evidence.

"If we are to peruse the composition of Zec, we won't fail to find someone related to the opposition so we all are related as Zimbabweans. Blood relations and professionalism are two different things," Marapira added.