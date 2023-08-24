ZEC RELEASES FIRST ROUND OF RESULTS

THE first round of election results have started trickling in from polling stations across the country. With commendable reports of a peaceful atmosphere, the harmonised elections held on Wednesday saw throngs of citizens converging at various polling stations to exercise their right to vote.

From the early hours of 05:30 am, polling stations were abuzz with activity as eager voters, encompassing a broad spectrum including first-timers, youth, women, and the elderly, queued up to make their voices heard.

The vibrant scene was not only a testament to the nation’s commitment to democracy but also a celebration of civic participation.

The implications of this election are profound, promising to usher in a new president from a pool of 11 candidates, along with a revamped Parliament boasting 210 National Assembly members and an expanded roster of 1 958 councillors.

In the Bulawayo North Constituency, the seat was seized by Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede of CCC, garnering 10 260 votes, outshining opponents like Sibonokuhle Khumalo (DOP) with 182 votes, Frank Mhlanga (UZA) with 356 votes, and Cde Nkosana Mnkandla (Zanu-PF) with 2 679 votes.

In Beitbridge Municipality’s Ward 3, Mr Takavingei Mahachi of CCC secured victory with 1 224 votes, surpassing Cde Tonderai Ben of Zanu PF with 693 votes and Mrs Fair Gumbo of NPC with 25 votes.

Moving to Beitbridge Rural District Council Ward 5 under Beitbridge East, Cde Rabson Mbedzi of Zanu-PF triumphed with 766 votes against CCC’s Mr Philimon Kwinika who secured 296 votes.

In the Matopo Constituency, Cde Edgar Moyo of ZANU-PF emerged victorious with 7,366 votes, besting Mr Collen Ngwenya of CCC who achieved 6 219 votes and Mr Mlungisi Nyathi, an Independent candidate, who garnered 278 votes. In Hwange Central, Mr Fortune Tsiye-Molokela of CCC amassed 9 167 votes, leaving Cde Reeds Dube of Zanu-PF with 5 157 votes.

Independent candidates Mr Cosmas Ndhlovu (646), Mr Brian Chinene (225), Mr Salani Nkomazana (MDC-T) with 102, and Mr Harriet Nyathi of Free Zim Congress with 74 votes made their mark. In Chiredzi West Constituency, Cde Darlington Chiwa of ZANU-PF secured victory with a substantial 15 054 votes, outshining CCC’s Mr N Machengere with 6 554 votes. In Chiredzi East, Cde Siyaki Mundungehama Siyaki ZANU-PF got 14 265 votes beating Mr Godfrey Maluleke of CCC who got 3 922 and Mr Mahlupheko Vhurande of NCA who polled 262.

In the Bikita South Constituency, Zanu-PF’s Cde Energy Mutodi polled 11 396 beating CCC’s Mr Barney Nyika who got 6 622. In Gweru Urban constituency Mr Josiah Makombe (CCC) polled 12 450 beating Mr Brian Dube (MDC-T) – 672 and Cde Alex Mukwembi (ZANU PF) – 5 422. In Chitungwiza South Constituency, Mr Maxwell Mavhunga (CCC) got 10 145 votes, beating, Cde Goodwell Mafuratidze (Zanu PF), Mr Shepherd Kariramombe (CCC) and Mr Elvis Dzvene (UZA).

In Bulawayo, Acting Provincial Elections Officer Mrs Pretty Gadzikwa said collation will be done throughout the night and in Bulawayo Central they expect the process to be completed at 10PM. “All our command areas are collating the results for various candidates and also various ports.

For Bulawayo Central, 90 percent of their wards which is the local authority has been collated, Imbizo District only 27 percent has been collated at ward level.

At Mzilikazi it has done 30 percent. Due to the delays the collating will run through the night and we are expecting the completion of collation of all wards at 10PM. We might also get from Bulawayo Central some of our constituencies,” said Mr Gadzikwa. Chronicle