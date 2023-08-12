ZEC : BALLOT PRINTING BACK ON TRACK

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has started printing ballot papers for the presidential election and for more than a dozen National Assembly constituencies that had been affected by poll-related court cases.
These have since been concluded.
Eleven candidates will appear on the presidential ballot,
including MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora, who missed the 21-day deadline for
candidates to pull out of the race after announcing his withdrawal from the
poll on Tuesday.
It has emerged ZEC only received Mr Mwonzora’s withdrawal
letter, dated August 2, last Tuesday, just 15 days before election day.
Incumbent President Mnangagwa of ZANU PF leads the line-up
of contestants that also includes Mr Joseph Makamba Busha (FreeZim Congress),
Mr Blessing Kasiyamhuru (Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity) and Professor
Lovemore Madhuku (National Constitutional Assembly).
Also on the ballot are Mr Trust Tapiwa Chikohora (Zimbabwe
Coalition for Peace and Development), Mr Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (United African
National Council), Mr Nelson Chamisa (Citizens Coalition for Change), Mr
Wilbert Mubaiwa (National People’s Congress), Mrs Elisabeth Valerio (United
Zimbabwe Alliance) and Mr Harry Peter Wilson (Democratic Official Party).
ZEC said it will soon be ready to dispatch ballot papers to
more than 17 000 people who have been cleared to cast their vote ahead of
polling day — August 23.
A myriad of poll-related court cases had forced the
election management body to suspend ballot printing.
Government has since gazetted Statutory Instrument 140A of
2023, which extends the deadline for submission of postal voting materials to
ZEC from August 9 to August 20, as a result of the delays occasioned by the
court cases.
In an interview ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile
Silaigwana said: “Yes, the commission has begun the process of printing
presidential election ballot papers.
“The process is expected to be complete soon to allow time
for distribution of postal ballot papers to all successful (postal voting)
applicants.
“A total of 11 presidential candidates will appear on the
ballot paper.
“The commission issued a statement to the effect that
Section 107 of the Electoral Act allows presidential candidates to withdraw
their candidature no later than 21 days from polling day.
“While the letter of withdrawal by the MDC-T presidential
candidate is dated August 2, 2023, it was only delivered to ZEC on August 8,
2023.
“It, therefore, means that the purported withdrawal was out
of time and could not be recognised at law, hence the MDC-T candidate will
remain on the ballot paper.”
Distribution of postal voting material is expected to commence
soon.
“The law now says the ballots can reach their intended
polling stations three days before polling day,” he continued.
“In the absence of a court order barring the commission
from printing (National Assembly) ballot papers, the process will go on.”
He said ZEC was satisfied with the current electoral
environment, “save for a few reported cases of violence”.
“Apart from that, all pointers are for a peaceful election,
judging by messages of peace coming from various stakeholders,” he added.
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi
Ziyambi said the courts had expeditiously dealt with all election-related
cases.
“In any democracy, when you have a process, an aggrieved
party can approach the courts for redress.
“So, what we saw indicates that our people are aware of
their rights and whenever they felt aggrieved, they went to court for redress.
“It is part of the democratic culture, and we allowed it,”
said Minister Ziyambi.
“So, there is nothing really at the moment that stops ZEC
from proceeding with the elections.
“Currently, everything is set . . . We are set for August
23.
“The courts noticed the urgency of the cases and the
majority of cases, if not all of them, have been resolved.
“Now, there is nothing that will stop the electoral process
from proceeding.” Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment