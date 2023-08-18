ZANU PF : WE ARE SCARED OF LOSING

ZANU PF yesterday admitted that it is afraid of losing elections scheduled for next Wednesday after skirting questions about accepting election results if the poll outcome favours the opposition.
Addressing a Press conference in the capital, party
spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa was non-committal after being asked several
times by journalists if Zanu PF was going to accept election results.
“We don’t dream about losing,” Mutsvangwa said.
“In fact we are afraid of losing, that is why we have
beenworking so hard trying to convince the electors to vote for us.
“We have been courting investors because we are afraid of
losing.
“We cannot lose elections because there are comrades who
sacrificed their lives for the ruling party. We don’t think about losing,
winning is our DNA.”
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader
Nelson Chamisa last week said he might not accept election results after
alleging a plot to rig the polls.
Chamisa, who is one of the 11 presidential candidates, said
the 2018 polls in which President
Emmerson Mnangagwa was announced a winner with a narrow margin, were rigged.
The CCC challenged Mnangagwa’s victory at the
Constitutional Court, but the apex court ruled in favour of the Zanu PF leader.
The opposition has, however, bemoaned the unfair electoral
playing field ahead of the elections saying there is an elaborate ploy to rig
the polls.
Mutsvangwa then turned to foreign election observers saying
they should stay away from meddling in the country’s affairs.
“We are happy that the Americans have agreed to be neutral
as they observe these elections so that they respect the Zimbabwean democracy,”
Mutsvangwa said.
“They have agreed not to undermine the State processes
[undertaken] by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) because it’s a
professional body that executes its mandate accordingly.
“There are certain
organisations here in Zimbabwe meant to move the agenda of the opposition, but
are not substitutes of election observers we have approved as a government. We
cannot be taught democracy.”
He added: “We are happy to learn on how we can improve our
electoral processes from the assessment by observers, but we can't allow them
to undermine us because we know our sovereign status as an organised people.
“We are happy with the European Union position of not
having clouded judgement, they are observers not monitors.”
Mutsvangwa said Zanu PF was not worried about the voters
roll.
“Opposition has always had issues with Zec but it’s wrong.
In the digital era everything is now electronic, registration can be viewed
online. Numbers in the registry are known, so they should tally with the
votes,” he said. Newsday
