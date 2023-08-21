ZANU PF SUPPORTER SMASHED WITH AN AXE

Zanu-PF supporter in Binga was reportedly attacked with an axe by a suspected opposition member for wearing ruling party regalia.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Ward 14, Dobola Village when Clifford Mudenda allegedly struck Vincent Mungombe with an axe on his right hand.

Chief Dobola confirmed the incident and said he had written a referral letter for Mungombe to receive treatment at Kariyangwe Hospital.

“He was injured in his right hand; he was in hospital on Saturday and he has about 10 stitches. It seems like it was a political fight, he was wearing the ruling party regalia so during the fight they told him to remove his regalia and he refused that is when Mudenda struck him with an axe,” said Chief Dobola.

“When he came to me, I called the police but they said they are busy, most of them are in polling stations, so they advised me to write him a letter so that he goes to hospital, after the elections we are going to file a statement for Mudenda to be arrested.”

Chief Dobola said Mungombe seemed to have lost a lot of blood and collapsed in the bush.

“From my own analysis this person collapsed because when I asked him if he went home after the incident, he said he slept in the bush, he was also shivering, he only managed to seek help from a nearby homestead in the morning where they washed his hand with salt, he then came to put a report to me,” said Chief Dobola.

The traditional leader called on villagers to shun political violence.

“This is a bad culture, it’s not sitting well with me, people should live in harmony, the president preaches peace during the elections but if they are now stabbing each other like this it’s not alright,” said Chief Dobola.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said he was not aware of the incident. CITE