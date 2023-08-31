ZANU PF PLOY TO DIVIDE SADC

GOVERNMENT has been accused of trying to “bully” some countries in the region to endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial victory after the Southern African Development Community election observer mission (SEOM) issued an adverse preliminary report on the outcome of last week’s elections.
Already, leaders of Mozambique, Namibia and Tanzania have
endorsed Mnangagwa’s victory. South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated him,
but qualified his commendation in later remarks.
Other regional leaders have remained mum.
Opposition CCC secretary for foreign affairs, Gladys
Hlatshwayo, yesterday claimed that there was a sustained and deliberate attempt
to deflate the SEOM report by dividing countries in the region.
“Zanu PF’s attempt to divide our Sadc region must be
resisted by all progressive governments,” Hlatshwayo said.
“Zanu PF is known for exporting its toxicity to the region
and undermining regional institutions! We remember how they shut down the Sadc
Tribunal.”
Government and Zanu PF hardliners have trashed the Sadc
SEOM preliminary report, and labelled the head of the mission, Nevers Mumba, a
Western puppet and an opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)
sympathiser.
CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, has rejected the election
results and demanded a fresh poll supervised by Sadc and the African Union.
Last week, the Sadc secretariat rushed to the defence of
the SEOM and Mumba following sustained attacks by Zanu PF officials.
However, that has not stopped Zanu PF and some government
officials from attacking Mumba in a bid to force Sadc to review its report
which cast aspersions on the legitimacy of Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party
victory.
Yesterday, Information ministry permanent secretary,
Ndavaningi Mangwana, claimed that some regional leaders had received financial
inducements from the West to trash the election outcome.
“A number of countries in the region are under pressure
from hegemonic forces to align themselves with their position,” Mangwana posted
on X, formerly Twitter.
“But the region is refusing to be infiltrated through
proxies. It’s pushing back.
“Of course, there are those that are susceptible to
blackmail or even outright bribery but the principled ones are showing
fortitude.”
On the eve of the elections, presidential spokesperson
George Charamba raised similar allegations before his Tinoedzazvimwe1 X handle
was blocked.
South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) said
Sadc must stand up against Zanu PF bullying tactics.
DA shadow minister of international relations and
co-operation, Emma Louise Powell, said regional leaders should side with the
SEOM.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Foreign minister Naledi
Pandor should be coming to the defence of the SEOM election observer mission
which has come under direct attack from the Zanu PF government over its
preliminary report,” Powell said.
“If Sadc and South Africa are to retain any remnant of
credibility, they must reject these primitive bullying tactics by Zanu PF and
demand an independent review of the election,” Powell said.
On Tuesday, South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane
said Sadc should hold an extraordinary summit to deal with the Zimbabwean
crisis.
Zanu PF acting information director, Farai Marapira, said
the ruling party had a right to comment on how the SEOM conducted itself.
“Sadc is a voluntary organisation which Zimbabwe is part
of,” Marapira said when contacted for comment.
“We have the right to comment but we are not trying to sow
any divisions. Right now, we are focusing on our mandate to govern.”
Government on Sunday summoned Sadc ambassadors accredited
to the country where Foreign Affairs acting minister, Amon Murwira, read the
riot act to force their capitals to endorse Mnangagwa’s re-election.
Zanu PF and government officials have also criticised the
European Union for its preliminary report that flagged the polls as not
credible.
Yesterday, a representative of the EU Foreign Affairs and
Security Policy, Josep Borrell, issued a statement pushing back against Zanu
PF’s criticism of its observer mission.
“The EU deplores the extensive and sustained disinformation
and defamation campaign waged against the EU EOM and other international
observer organisations, the lack of access to key electoral bodies as well as
the unjustified arrests of citizen observers,” Borrell said.
Borell said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) had to
restore its credibility by releasing disaggregated data per polling station.
“The EU encourages
the Zec to exercise maximum transparency in the process of results tabulation,
including disaggregated election results by polling stations and the Judiciary
in adjudicating all post-electoral complaints and grievances.
“The EU restates its firm support to independent citizen
election observation as a fundamental exercise of defence of human rights and a
tool to add transparency, accountability and integrity to any electoral
process.” Newsday
