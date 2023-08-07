ZANU PF PAMPERS PARDONED RAPIST

THE ruling Zanu PF party rewarded convicted rapist Bobby Makaza with a house and a substantial amount of cash during a presidential rally in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland East province, on Saturday.
Makaza was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Murewa
magistrate in 2019 after raping a 10-year-old girl a year earlier.
He, however, served less than five years of the sentence
after he was released together with more than 4 200 other prisoners following a
clemency order signed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on May 19 this year.
The released prisoners included, according to government,
rapists and murderers who had turned 60 or older.
The amnesty, which was aimed at decongesting prisons and
give offenders a second chance, was met with mixed reactions.
Soon after leaving prison, Makaza became a celebrity in the
ruling party for coining Zanu PF’s 2023 election campaign slogan: “ED Huchi”,
which is extensively being used at its rallies.
During the rally, Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha
announced that the party’s youth secretary Tinoda Machakaire is building a
house for the ex-convict.
Makaza also walked away with US$700 in cash after
Machakaire gave him US$500 while other party members chipped in with US$200.
“Cde Machakaire is building him a house and has also given
him cash. Other party members have also chipped in with some cash incentives,”
Bimha announced at the rally.
Makaza was called to the high table to meet Mnangagwa, but
could not make it in time because he was too far from the podium.
Clad in all-white Zanu PF regalia, Makaza enjoyed celebrity
status as ruling party supporters jostled to have pictures taken with him.
Civil society organisations, women’s rights activists and
opposition political parties have, however, condemned his release, calling it a
slap in the face to survivors of sexual assault and an affront to the
principles of justice and accountability.
Witwatersrand University based political analyst Romeo
Chasara said the ruling Zanu PF was setting a wrong precedent by “celebrating”
rapists.
“This move by Zanu PF raises serious questions about the
party’s commitment to addressing gender-based violence and promoting justice in
Zimbabwe. By rewarding a convicted rapist with a house and cash, the ruling
party sends a dangerous message that crimes of this nature can be overlooked
and perpetrators can be celebrated. This undermines the efforts of survivors
and activists who have been tirelessly advocating for justice and
accountability,” he said.
Former Cabinet minister Walter Mzembi castigated Zanu PF,
describing the move as a new low.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us in resetting societal
norms and values, redefining what we celebrate as a nation. Rebranding a
paroled rapist convict of minor children as a celebrity for coining a campaign
slogan ‘ED Huchi’ is a low for many,” he said.
Following the pampering, the activists said the party’s
actions not only trivialised the gravity of the crime committed, but also
perpetuated a culture of impunity.
In July, Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Paidamoyo Saurombe of
the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights wrote to the Zimbabwe Prisons and
Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu demanding to
know on what basis Makaza qualified for amnesty.
Chinopfukutwa and Saurombe were acting on instruction from
the victim’s family.
If a court rules that Makaza’s release was illegal, the
ZPCS could be forced to re-imprison him and others who were freed.
Prisons said the amnesty for the 4 270 inmates was meant to
decongest Zimbabwe jails, but victims of violent crimes said they were not
consulted before the perpetrators were freed. Newsday
