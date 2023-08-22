ZANU PF : CCC WILL NEVER RULE ZIM

ZANU PF national secretary for security Lovemore Matuke has said the ruling party will not allow the Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) to rule Zimbabwe.
Matuke made the remarks yesterday at the Makoni Central
rally in Rusape, Manicaland, in support of the constituency’s candidate
Shepherd Nyika.
Almost 20 000 Zanu PF supporters attended the rally at
Vengere Stadium.
“We will not allow Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) to
rule this country. We have allowed them to abuse funds in councils, but we will
not allow them to abuse money for this country. That will never happen,” he
said.
“Today (yesterday) I went around the and there was sewage
all over the town, so vote for our Zanu PF councillors, not Citizens Coalition
for Change.”
He said Nyika was doing wonders in the constituency, adding
that supporters should not forget that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the
party’s lead candidate.
Addressing the same gathering, Manicaland Provincial
Affairs minister Nokhuthula Matsikenyere said Mnangagwa had undertaken a lot of
projects in Manicaland province.
“We should vote for the party in the elections because our
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has done a lot of projects in Manicaland province.
There is Marowanyathi Dam in Makoni district among other projects,” she said.
“I am happy with the turnout at today’s (yesterday) rally
which shows that we are going to win resoundingly.”
Nyika will fight it out with incumbent David Tekeshe of MDC
and the CCC candidate Patrick Sagandira. Newsday
