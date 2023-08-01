WOMAN'S MERC STOLEN AT BAR

A NORTON woman lost her Mercedes Benz on Saturday to robbers while enjoying refreshments at a Whitehouse bar.
Pauline Chiriya, 36, of Ngoni suburb parked her Mercedes
Benz C180 Compresser (AFA 9273) at Madhadha Bar.
She then went on to have some refreshments with her
friends.
After some hours, at around 2130hrs, Pauline came to where
she had parked the vehicle and found out that it had been stolen.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the case, saying investigations have since begun.
“A Norton woman lost her vehicle to robbers at Whitehouse
on Saturday night.
“The matter was referred to police Vehicle Theft Squad for
investigation,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
