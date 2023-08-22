WOMAN RAPED AT HEALER'S SHRINE

A FAKE healer is on the run after raping a woman who had sought spiritual deliverance at his shrine in Whitecliffe.

Madzibaba Tarisai Mangwiro is accused of drugging and raping the 23-year-old woman.

The woman could not conceive and went to seek spiritual healing from Madzibaba Tarisai.

When she arrived at his shrine, he told her that there was an evil object lodged in her uterus, which was preventing her from conceiving.

Madzibaba Tarisai gave the woman something to drink, claiming that the evil object would move out of the uterus to her breasts, and there was need to remove it.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the fake healer.

“The complainant was persuaded to drink a substance which made her unconscious and he raped her.

“She did not immediately disclose the rape, but it haunted her until she decided to report the case to the police,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro