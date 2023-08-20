WHY ED'S FINAL RALLY WAS IN SHURUGWI

Zanu PF held its last star rally at Tongogara growth point in Shurugwi yesterday, which many believe was meant to pay homage to the party’s chief benefactor, controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.
Apart from the rally, President Emmerson Mnangagwa also
commissioned several projects in the area, which were spearheaded by Tagwirei.
Tagwirei hails from Hankie, a stone’s throw away from the growth point, named
after the late Zanla commander Josiah Magama Tongogara.
The Sakunda Holdings boss has been the chief benefactor of
Mnangagwa’s rallies ahead of the elections slated for Wednesday with a member
of the ruling party’s election fundraising committee claiming that the fuel
magnate was pumping several thousands of dollars per week for the rallies.
The Zanu PF fundraising committee is chaired by Phillip
Chiyangwa and other members of the committee are Tafadzwa Musarara, Scott
Sakupwanya, Zodwa Mkandla, Antony Pote and Everasto Mudhikwa.
Mnangagwa commissioned
the refurbished Tongogara Clinic, which was built by the Zimbabwe
Defence Forces while Sakunda Holdings donated medical equipment worth US$400
000.
Sakunda Holdings also donated a brand new fully equipped
ambulance for the clinic, drilled a borehole and offered a resident doctor
whose salary for one year will be paid by Arundel Hospital.
Arundel Hospital, a state-of-the-art health facility in
Harare, is also owned by Tagwirei.
Last year Tagwirei embarked on a multi-million road project
that links Donga business centre (Chachacha and Lalapanzi in Chirumanzu
district) to ease transport woes for villagers in Shurugwi North.
Part of the completed project — a 17km stretch from
Chachacha to Tongogara growth point — was opened to the motoring public before
Christmas last year.
Mnangagwa also commissioned part of the completed road,
attributing the success to his administration.
Shurugwi district development coordinator Romeo Shangwa in
an interview with this publication early this year confirmed that the road
project was being funded by the Sakunda Holdings boss.
Tongogara growth point is one of the several rural service
centres that were accorded growth point status by the government shortly after
independence.
With the new status, villagers expected a boom in business
and a better life, but that has not been the case.
Instead, the centre is slowly turning into a ghost
settlement.
Similar growth points such as Mupandawana in Gutu,
Murambinda in Buhera, Mutora (Nembudziya) in Gokwe North, Murewa, Jerera in
Zaka, Mutoko and Gokwe are now fully-developed business centres with several
amenities.
Despite Shurugwi being endowed with mineral resources, for
the past three decades, no meaningful development has taken place at Tongogara,
save for a high school, clinic and Grain Marketing Board depot, which receives
sporadic supplies of grain and agricultural inputs.
Even development ventures like the Tongogara Community
Share Ownership Scheme and later the Shurugwi Development Trust have failed to
stimulate development in this mineral rich community.
Both ventures are fronted by Shurugwi traditional leaders —
chiefs Banga, Ndanga and Nhema who work with local authorities and government.
“It is surprising that we wait for an individual to come
and construct a road and a clinic when we have so many resources as a
district,” said a villager.
However, a Zanu PF fundraising committee member justified
the party’s choice of Shurugwi as the last venue for the campaign.
“It was befitting for the last rally to be held in
Mnangagwa’s Midlands Province and it was also poignant for Shurugwi in
particular to host it because Tagwirei has been so generous, oiling the party
from his pockets,” said the committee member.
Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed that
the party’s campaign was funded by local businessmen without mentioning
Tagwirei’s name.
“Zanu PF is a rich party, yes; we have successful
businesspeople who have been sponsoring our rallies,” Mutsvangwa said.
“They are products of our successful Zanu PF policies so
they support where their bread is buttered.
“We have young people who are doing wonders in mining and
others are producing tobacco in areas like Magunje.”
Witwatersrand University-based political analyst Romeo
Chasara said Tagwirei’s close ties to the ruling elite and his alleged
involvement in corrupt practices raised concerns about state capture in the
country.
“Tagwirei’s significant influence over key sectors of the
economy, such as fuel and agriculture, has allowed him to shape policy
decisions and benefit from opaque procurement processes,” Chasara said.
“This level of control and influence undermines the
principles of transparency, accountability, and fair competition, and hinders
the country's progress towards economic reform.”
The Sakunda boss has been criticised for his alleged
involvement in corrupt practices, particularly in the fuel and agriculture
sectors.
His company, Sakunda Holdings, has been accused of
receiving preferential treatment in government contracts and benefiting from
opaque procurement processes.
Tagwirei’s close relationship with influential political
figures has raised suspicions of undue influence and cronyism.
Critics argue that his financial support to Zanu PF comes
with strings attached, among them shaping policy decisions. Standard
