WHY CHAMISA LOST : ANALYSTS

Over two million registered voters did not vote in Zimbabwe’s 2023 election, potentially costing Nelson Chamisa the presidency
A total of 6 623 511 individuals were registered to vote in
the 2023 election, an increase from the previous 2018 poll of 5 695 706.
However, only 4 561 221 of the 6 623 511 registered voters
showed up to vote, with 4 468 668 legal votes cast.
Voter turnout in 2023 was 68.9 percent down from 85.1
percent in 2018.
Analysts believe Chamisa was harmed more than Zanu PF’s
Emmerson Mnangagwa, who received 52.6 percent of the vote with a total of 2 350
711 ballots.
Chamisa, on the other side, received 44 percent of the
vote, or 1 967 343 ballots.
Mnangagwa received 50.6 percent of the vote in 2018, with 2
456 010 votes, 105 299 fewer than this year.
Chamisa earned 44.3 percent of the vote in 2018 with 2 151
927 votes, but received 184 584 less votes this year.
“Voter turnout in this election was lower than 2018,
becoming one of the decisive factors in the election,” said political analyst
Iphithule Maphosa.
Maphosa said there are quite a few reasons for having low
voter turnout during elections.
“Some people simply do not want to vote. Maybe others are
fatigued or are hopeless so they don’t vote. Others are undecided on who they
want to vote for, so they do not choose anyone,” he said.
However, the political analyst stated concerns connected to
voter registration, disenfranchisement, and election anomalies deterred
individuals from voting.
“Before we discuss issues such as literacy, and whether
people with disabilities can vote, the deliberate disenfranchisement of voters
was an issue. Some polling stations opened way after 7 a.m., others opened in
the evening and where to stay open during the night to account for 12 hours of
voting time. How many people felt safe to go out at night and vote,” he said.
Maphosa noted people should interrogate the cause of the
growing trend of voter apathy in Zimbabwe.
“Most people believe that their votes don’t count. When
voters believe their votes really matter, they will naturally vote in larger
numbers,” he said.
“There is something about Zimbabwe that is causing this
growing level of hopelessness that we are seeing.”
Statistics show that in 2018, all provinces had a turnout
of at least 80 percent but this year, only three Mashonaland provinces recorded
a turnout of above 70 percent and these are Zanu PF strongholds.
For instance, Zanu PF won in all 18 Hurungwe constituencies
in Mashonaland West.
Turnout was lower across the country, falling from 85.10
percent in 2018 to 68.86 percent this year.
This year, only the three Mashonaland provinces had a
turnout of 70 percent.
In Harare, where vote delays resulted in an extra day of
voting in 11 wards, as indicated by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)
turnout fell from 85.65 percent in 2018 to 67.7 percent.
Chamisa also received 31 559 fewer votes this year, while
Mnangagwa’s votes in Mashonaland, propelled him.
Another political analyst, Bernard Magugu said a low voter
turnout silences the voice of the majority who could have voted for ‘change.’
“What we see is a consistent number who vote for tyranny.
The majority who voted, voted for Zanu PF, and elected a leader for the
overwhelming majority who chose or did not vote on Election Day,” he explained. CITE
