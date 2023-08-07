WHAT USED COFFIN WAS FOR

A former teacher at Girls High School in Harare has claimed that the wooden coffin found in a locked storeroom last week was donated by a funeral parlour for use in the school’s drama activities during the 1990s.
The ex-staff member claimed that the coffin was never used
to contain a body.
Responding to the <b>H-Metro</b> story about
the mystery surrounding the Girls High coffin, the said she was at the school
when the coffin was donated when the late Thandiwe Dumbutshena was headmistress
in the 1990s.
“I was a staff member at the time the coffin was donated by
a local funeral parlour for the school drama activities.
“The drama dubbed ‘Secrets’ was popular at the time and the
coffin was dumped in one of the storerooms.
“I want to believe that the headmistress who replaced the
late Dumbutshena never came across the coffin and it never contained a body at
any time,” she said.
She urged students not to be scared by the wooden coffin
story.
The coffin, which has left some students shaken, was found
after education officials broke down the door to access the storeroom after
school officials had reportedly said they had no keys to it
Some parents suspected that there were some ritual
activities going on at the school and called for an emergency meeting and
demanded a thorough investigation.
A meeting was held on Saturday and the School Development
Committee (SDC) resolved to go on local radio to explain the mystery
surrounding the wooden coffin.
However, one SDC member, Charles Munhenga, expressed
ignorance about the coffin, saying his team was yet to locate the storeroom
where the coffin was placed.
“I am yet to engage the caretaker, but we checked as a
team, both at the school and boarding area, and never saw the coffin,” said
Munhenga.
“We met as the SDC and agreed to go on radio to clear the
air about the matter to bring peace and confidence to both students and parents
concerning the facts we have gathered.”
Parents and students want to see the coffin being disposed
of despite the latest revelation about it, as it has left them traumatised. H
Metro
