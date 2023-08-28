WE WILL CRUSH ANY DEMOs : COPS

POLICE say they have deployed security officers across the country following indications that some political activists wanted to stage demonstrations in the aftermath of last week’s elections.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change is disputing the election results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), which declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the situation in the country was calm.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has deployed police officers throughout the country to maintain law and order,” Nyathi said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is fully aware of attempts by some political activists to mobilise groups of people to move in small numbers and come to Harare for purported briefing and popcorn demonstrations under the guise of citizen voter audit or verification.

“This has even been given credence to by some social media posts obtained by the police, where some individuals and groups are openly inciting violence and issuing threats aimed at causing alarm and despondence among Zimbabweans.”

On Friday, police cordoned off the Zec offices in Harare and the national results command centre.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that the situation in the country is very calm and the public should certainly feel free to go about their day-to-day activities,” Nyathi said.

“Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties to assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country by avoiding unsanctioned car rallies, processions and other celebratory activities without notifying the local regulating authority in terms of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act [Chapter 11:23]. Any form of unlawful political gatherings will be dealt with by the police in terms of the country’s laws.” Newsday