WE HAVE FOOD FOR EVERYONE, SAYS ED



THE country’s development can only be guaranteed through hard work, production and productivity, which are key values espoused by the ruling party, Zanu-PF, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this yesterday at Mutawatawa Business Centre, Mashonaland East province, while addressing what he described as the biggest gathering since he started political campaigns ahead of the August 23 elections.

“Production, production, production will lead to the prosperity of our motherland. We in Zanu-PF respect everybody. No matter what you do, we respect you … but we do not want lazy people.”

Government, he said, was determined to continue increasing food production, as Zimbabwe gradually reclaims its status as the breadbasket of the region.

“We have harnessed water bodies throughout the country through dams and we use that water for irrigation. We now know how much food we want per year. Through all these interventions, we are determined to increase our food output. So for the past three years, we have been planting and harvesting, and having surplus food in our country. We have enough food for each and every one.”

Despite sanctions imposed by the West, the country is making huge strides in its modernisation and industrialisation drive, which has made it the fastest-growing economy in the region in the past three years.





“Yes, we have sanctions imposed on our country by some Western countries, but we are saying to those who want to come in and work with us, they are welcome. We have so much investment coming into Zimbabwe in spite of sanctions. In fact, for the last three years, Zimbabwe has been growing economically ahead of every SADC country.”

He said progress continues to be recorded in infrastructure development, with roads such Harare-Mutare road; the Marondera -Macheke stretch, Murewa-Macheke, Beatrice -Mubaira, Hwedza-Sadza, among many others, being attended to. ZANU PF, the President said, was a party that had the people’s interests at heart and whose trademark is winning.

“We are a people’s party; we represent the needs of our people. We have a history of bringing about freedom in Zimbabwe. We have a history of bringing about freedom and democracy to our people. No political party in this country can claim this distinct position. Zanu-PF’s trademark is winning … We will continue to win.”

The Second Republic, he added, had eliminated power shortages, rehabilitated roads and empowered communities through devolution. President Mnangagwa said all the country’s 35 000 villages will undergo transformation through establishment of village horticulture gardens. He also paid to Chief Svosve and his people for pioneering the Land Reform Programme.

“When we attained independence in 1980, we were told at Lancaster House that for 10 years we would not take back our land, except on the principle of willing-buyer, willing-seller. We observed that constitutional provision.

“When that time lapsed, the former President, the late Cde Mugabe, said you are now the Minister of Justice, make a law that will enable us to take back our land. However, the Svosve clan did not wait for the law to be enacted, they took the land before the law was passed. When the law was later passed in Parliament, the people from Svosve had already taken their land back. We should not forget that you are a revolutionary people.”

Supporters perch on trees to catch a glimpse of the President

President Mnangagwa also paid special tribute to some of the national heroes from Mashonaland East.

“I want to say to our departed heroes and heroines, we have not forgotten you; we remember you. You played a crucial role and we will never forget your contributions. We are remembering the works of Cde Solomon Rex Nhongo, Ernest Kadungure, George Nyandoro, Abraham Kabasa, Chenjerai Hunzvi, Charles Utete, Ambassador Tichaona Jokonya, Cde Paradzai Zimondi, who left us in the last few years, Cde Joe Biggie Matiza, and many more …They were all from Mash East. I say to them Zimbabwe remembers you. We honour all Zanu-PF members that have gone.”





On drug abuse, the President said those who abuse drugs can never contribute towards the country's development. Accompanying President Mnangagwa at yesterday's rally were First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF Second Secretaries Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu and senior party officials.