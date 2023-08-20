skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 20 August 2023
WE COVERED ALL POLLING STATIONS, SAYS CHAMISA
Sunday, August 20, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
DIASPORAN FAMILY ROBBED AT A LODGE IN HARARE
A Zimbabwean family based in the United Kingdom were on Saturday attacked by armed robbers at a guest house in Glen Lorne and lost cash and ...
FORGIVE ME : PLEADS THIEVING DJ TOWERS
MUSIC producer and social media influencer, Tawanda “DJ Towers” Marimbe, has publicly apologised to fellow socialite Passion Java for steali...
WITHDRAWN : LAST MINUTE
GRANDPA : I'M HEARTBROKEN
HE is 88 and is nursing a heartbreak. This has been Sekuru Willard Masire’s story for the past three decades. The heartbreak was triggered...
RURAL AREAS : ALARM BELLS RING FOR CCC
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment