WE ARE ON TOP OF THE SITUATION : COPS AHEAD OF POLLS

POLICE have commended Zimbabweans for the general preservation of peace ahead of the forthcoming harmonized elections despite pockets of political-related incidents of violence that have been recorded as parties canvass for votes.

Zimbabwe holds harmonised elections next week on August 23 and political campaigns have intensified with candidates campaigning without any restriction.

The Government has declared zero tolerance for electoral violence while declaring that the law will be enforced against perpetrators.

While the country has generally been peaceful, incidents of politically-related violence were recorded in Shurugwi in the Midlands province and another in Harare.

Presenting on the state of security during the election season, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who was represented by Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, during a recent Media Elections Workshop held in Bulawayo, said the security services were on top of the situation to ensure peace prevails ahead of the polls.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and other security arms of the Government have intensified safety and security measures in the country to ensure that the public is free to conduct various social and economic activities in a serene environment.

“The country is certainly ready to host peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The ZRP has seen an increase in political activities being reported by the media, especially on social media. All in all, the country has recorded pockets of political clashes and from the country’s security point of view, these are not affecting the peaceful environment, which the country is enjoying.”

Stressing the collective responsibility to contribute towards peaceful, free, and fair elections, Asst Comm Nyathi said the media should guard against being used by some sources who deliberately misinform with the intention of discrediting the electoral process.

“It’s a fact that some politicians might try to exaggerate or misrepresent facts pertaining to a particular incident. We thus appeal to journalists to double check facts and be wary of some sources who mislead them and, in the process, make them write false stories,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The media should closely work with the ZRP on how to handle complex and tricky criminal situations. Some human rights organisations have monitored the way these cases have been reported in the media and at sometimes handled by the police.

“There are some sources who have a tendency of giving false information to the media in the process mislead the public for one reason or the other. This eventually affects the credibility of the media.”

The police said the media should educate the public about the Electoral Act as some political parties are committing criminal offences while on a campaign trail.

“The police appeal to the media to assist by highlighting to the public and political parties the need to follow provisions of the Electoral Act Chapter 2:13 with respect to pasting of campaign posters on private property or premises. This will assist to prevent some of the minor clashes which end up being reported to the police,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“We also urge the media to report on the impact of the so-called door-to-door campaigns in the run-up to the elections as some are now fomenting some clashes. This includes the holding of night rallies, particularly after 4:30pm.”

Through its informative and coverage role, he said the media should ensure a conducive environment before, during, and after the elections. This includes avoiding hate speech.

“The media must ensure that its coverage of the election processes and security environment remain objective, balanced and put the security of the public and country in general into consideration,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Chronicle