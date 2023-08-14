skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 14 August 2023
VOTERS ROLL CHALLENGE : NOT URGENT
Monday, August 14, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHAMISA UNDRESSES REDCLIFF MP
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s dictatorial tendencies were laid bare during a rally in Kwekwe yesterday when he...
TRY IT : ED WARNS CHAMISA
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has told off infantile opposition leaders who have threatened to trigger chaos if they lose elections in direct contradi...
SA DOC DROPS CHIWENGA BOMBSHELL
A South African medical doctor on Friday claimed that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s former wife Mary Mubaiwa told him that President...
ITS THEOCRACY : HOPEWELL ATTACKS CCC MANIFESTO
SHE PUT PRESSURE ON ME : SA DOC NAILS MUBAIWA
The fifth witness in the trial of Marry Mubaiwa on charges of attempting to kill her ex-husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, by unp...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment