VIOLENCE : CCC SUPPORTER JAILED

A Mhangura man will rue the day he used violence against his political opponent after a Chinhoyi Magistrate, Ms Lisa Mutendereki handed him a three-month jail term.
Urayayi Mbereko of Rixton Farm in Mhangura, was arraigned
before the courts early this week where he was facing political violence
charges.
The court heard that on a date that was not given in court,
the man insulted Joel Mwanza before forcefully taking away a Zanu PF branded
cap from the complainant.
Mbereko was also being accused of throwing the cap into the
fire. Herald
