VIOLENCE : CCC SUPPORTER JAILED

A Mhangura man will rue the day he used violence against his political opponent after a Chinhoyi Magistrate, Ms Lisa Mutendereki handed him a three-month jail term.

Urayayi Mbereko of Rixton Farm in Mhangura, was arraigned before the courts early this week where he was facing political violence charges.

The court heard that on a date that was not given in court, the man insulted Joel Mwanza before forcefully taking away a Zanu PF branded cap from the complainant.

Mbereko was also being accused of throwing the cap into the fire. Herald