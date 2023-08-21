US$120K STOLEN IN ANOTHER CASH-IN-TRANSIT ROBBERY

MORE than US$120 000 was stolen in an armed robbery at a cash-in-transit security company in Bulawayo.
The robbers, armed with a pistol, attacked two people who
had gone to the offices to collect money.
There has been an increase in armed robberies in Zimbabwe,
particularly targeting cash-rich households and businesses.
Last year, six cash in-transit robberies were recorded,
prompting concern over the trend.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, said they were investigating the armed raid which occurred at the
security company’s cash-in-transit offices in Thorngrove, Bulawayo.
“Two men who had gone to the cash-in-transit offices to
collect cash for banking were attacked by two male suspects who were armed with
an unidentified pistol using a white Honda Fit.
“The suspects snatched a satchel which had US$122 598 and
sped off in their getaway vehicle,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
Meanwhile, five 50kgs of gold carbon were stolen when four
armed robbers struck at a mine in Rosa, Chiweshe.
“Four suspects who were armed with pistols attacked a miner
and three security guards before stealing 5 X 50kgs gold carbons and two
cellphones,” Ass Comm Nyathi said. H Metro
