TWO COPS INJURED IN GUN FIGHT WITH ROBBERS

Two police detectives were yesterday injured following a gun fight with armed robbers in Bulawayo before three suspects were arrested.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Alex Cabangani Moyo aged 37, Vusumuzi Moyo aged 27 and Mlungusi Sibanda aged 44 after a shoot-out in Bulawayo.

“This is in connection with a case of armed robbery which occurred at Insindi Ranch, Gwanda on 30th July 2023 where three family members were attacked before US$7 800 cash, jewellery worth US$200, a Bulawayo Agricultural Show Society trophy, 15X9mm live ammunition, FN 9mm Pistol loaded with 13 rounds, Cadix 0.38 revolver and an empty magazine were stolen,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on Monday, detectives from CID Homicide arrested Sibanda in Bulawayo City Centre, along Jason Moyo Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues, after receiving information which linked him to the robbery case.

The suspect implicated Cabangani Moyo leading to his arrest in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, yesterday.

The arrest led to the recovery of two pellet guns, a 9mm Pak Retay Mod 92 firearm with five rounds and the Bulawayo Agricultural Show Society trophy. Cabangani Moyo implicated Vusumuzi Moyo, leading to his arrest at a house in Nketa 9, Bulawayo, after a shoot out.

Cabangani Moyo also implicated Simelweyinkosi Dube (28) and led detectives to Dube’s girlfriend, Siwinile Ndlovu in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where Dube managed to escape after a shoot-out.

Dube used his girlfriend Ndlovu as a shield during the shoot-out in which Detective Assistant Inspector Richard Charamba (47) and Detective Constable Albert Madziva (41) as well as Ndlovu, were injured.The three were admitted at Mpilo Hospital.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Simelweyinkosi Dube whose known residential address is number 5865, Emganwini, Bulawayo.

“Anyone with information should contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station.

“Police would like to warn armed robbery syndicates that there is no going back in the fight against crime. Therefore, any form of confrontation or resistance will be met with appropriate response,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald