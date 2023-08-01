TWO COPS INJURED IN GUN FIGHT WITH ROBBERS

Two police detectives were yesterday injured following a gun fight with armed robbers in Bulawayo before three suspects were arrested.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident saying: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms
the arrest of Alex Cabangani Moyo aged 37, Vusumuzi Moyo aged 27 and Mlungusi
Sibanda aged 44 after a shoot-out in Bulawayo.
“This is in connection with a case of armed robbery which
occurred at Insindi Ranch, Gwanda on 30th July 2023 where three family members
were attacked before US$7 800 cash, jewellery worth US$200, a Bulawayo
Agricultural Show Society trophy, 15X9mm live ammunition, FN 9mm Pistol loaded
with 13 rounds, Cadix 0.38 revolver and an empty magazine were stolen,” he
said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said on Monday, detectives from CID
Homicide arrested Sibanda in Bulawayo City Centre, along Jason Moyo Street,
between 9th and 10th Avenues, after receiving information which linked him to
the robbery case.
The suspect implicated Cabangani Moyo leading to his arrest
in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, yesterday.
The arrest led to the recovery of two pellet guns, a 9mm
Pak Retay Mod 92 firearm with five rounds and the Bulawayo Agricultural Show
Society trophy. Cabangani Moyo implicated Vusumuzi Moyo, leading to his arrest
at a house in Nketa 9, Bulawayo, after a shoot out.
Cabangani Moyo also implicated Simelweyinkosi Dube (28) and
led detectives to Dube’s girlfriend, Siwinile Ndlovu in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo
where Dube managed to escape after a shoot-out.
Dube used his girlfriend Ndlovu as a shield during the
shoot-out in which Detective Assistant Inspector Richard Charamba (47) and Detective
Constable Albert Madziva (41) as well as Ndlovu, were injured.The three were
admitted at Mpilo Hospital.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information
which may lead to the arrest of Simelweyinkosi Dube whose known residential
address is number 5865, Emganwini, Bulawayo.
“Anyone with information should contact National Complaints
Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest
police station.
“Police would like to warn armed robbery syndicates that
there is no going back in the fight against crime. Therefore, any form of
confrontation or resistance will be met with appropriate response,” Asst Comm
Nyathi said. Herald
