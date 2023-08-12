TRY IT : ED WARNS CHAMISA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has told off infantile opposition leaders who have threatened to trigger chaos if they lose elections in direct contradiction to democratic practices.
The President also laughed at the opposition for its
bizarre preoccupation with the Western world when it is a common secret that
none, but Zimbabweans, can build their country using their God-given resources.
Speaking at the annual service for Johane the 5th of Africa
International Church in Mvuma, President Mnangagwa warned foreign nations,
which are darlings of the opposition, against interfering in the country’s
internal affairs.
“Yesterday (Thursday) another man, I mean, a toddler said
if he fails to win elections there will be chaos. If you did not breastfeed
enough, go back to your mother if she is still there. If you don’t know
democracy, go back and collect your school fees,” the President said in an
apparent dig at CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa who has threatened chaos if he
loses polls.
“It is true that among monkeys there is no young one that
mingles with the elders. Let madmen play with fellow madmen, leaving sane
people to play among themselves. We reject those who have tendencies to cause
disruptions, who cause chaos and violence in our motherland,” he said.
The President said the country should continue to maintain
peace so that Zimbabweans build their nation together in love, unity and
harmony.
He said while there were rogue elements who may come
preaching violence, Zimbabweans should ignore them.
The President is shown some of the products on display at
the Annual Service of the Johane The 5th Africa International Church in Mvuma
yesterday by Archbishop Dr Makururu.
“Now we have elections ahead of us on the 23rd of this
month. We, the people of Zimbabwe are the ones who said we should have
elections on that date. They should not interfere. Those who want to observe
should come but just to observe, while we practice our democracy in peace. I
want to thank the people of Zimbabwe, up to now the country is peaceful,
united,” he said.
The President described Zimbabwe as a champion of democracy
and said no nation should dare teach it the democratic tenets.
“There are some people, maybe they will be drunk, who try
to teach us democracy. We fought for it, we fought for independence, freedom
and no one will teach us democracy because we fought for it ourselves.
“We brought this democracy, it is ours we shall keep it, no
one will teach us. Teach yourselves in your own countries, your own democracy
there. We will teach ourselves our own democracy,” he said.
As a God-fearing nation, the President said, Zimbabwe will
remain a friend to all and an enemy to none.
“My Government will leave no one. This is why we have this
philosophy at the local level to say ‘we leave no one and no place behind’ in
our leadership. Internationally, we say we are a friend to all and an enemy to
none, so those who choose to be our enemies that is not our choice it is their
choice.
“We as Zimbabweans choose to be friends to everybody
because we are Christians,” he said.
The President decried drug and substance abuse among
youths, saying that scourge should be dealt with immediately as it destroys the
country’s future.
“Now we have children who have become a menace due to drug
abuse, but from time immemorial one generation after another, heritage would be
passed, what is needed is to make the world better than we found it.
“So we are building our country so that we leave our
heritage in safe hands. We cannot entrust it to drug addicts, who, if they take
drugs, will be unconscious most of the time. We want them to have the zeal to
work and respect parents, teachers, their country and to uplift and maintain
our heritage,” he said.
President Mnangagwa highlighted that under the Second
Republic, Zimbabwe will be built by its citizenry as evidenced by a record
number of projects completed nationwide. Herald
