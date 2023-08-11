TRAILER WITH ALCOHOL WORTH R195 000 STOLEN

Police in Musina have launched a manhunt for armed suspects who stole a trailer containing alcohol worth R195,000 on Wednesday evening.
Police recovered the trailer and alcohol at an unoccupied
RDP house in Musina the next day.
“It is alleged the victim was with his two friends, driving
in a white Toyota bakkie with a trailer loaded with beverages when their
vehicle was blocked by a group of unknown armed men,” Limpopo police
spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
The robbers drove off with the bakkie and later returned it
to the owner without the trailer.
“On Thursday at about 12am members who were on Operation
Kukula received information from crime intelligence that the hijacked trailer
had been spotted. The trailer loaded with alcohol was found hidden at an old
unused RDP house at Ext 14 Matswale in Musina,” Ledwaba said.
The victim was informed about the recovery of the goods and
was taken to the scene where he identified the trailer still loaded with
alcohol.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe thanked
the members for recovering the hijacked trailer and ordered the detectives to
trace and arrest the suspects.
Anyone with information can contact Musina acting detective
commander Capt Fumulani Ragimana on 082 565 7889 or Crime Stop number
0860010111.
TimesLIVE
0 comments:
Post a Comment